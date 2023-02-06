Boruto episode 287: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 287 will be released on Sunday, February 12, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO, as well as on global streaming services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

The Code arc was first announced at the JUMP Super Festa 2023. After the anime-original Labyrinth Game arc and the Sasuke Retsuden arc that was based on a light novel, fans have been eager to see the series return to material from the manga. After all, the adaptation of the Code arc will introduce three extremely unique and powerful characters: Code, Eida, and Daemon. In fact, fans might get a glimpse of all three in Boruto episode 287 itself.

Boruto episode 287 will kick off the Code arc

Release date and time

Fans find it a little surprising that the anime producers have decided to start adapting the Code manga arc while it is still in progress. This could indicate that the arc is drawing to a close, or that a slew of fillers are on the way. Both of these scenarios are likely.

The international release schedule for the upcoming Boruto episode 287 is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, February 12

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, February 12

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Sunday, February 12

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, February 12

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Sunday, February 12

Indian Standard Time: 2.00 pm, Sunday, February 12

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, February 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 6.00 pm, Sunday, February 12

What to expect from the Code arc?

Code as in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto episode 287, titled Claw Marks, in addition to Code, fans may expect to see the cyborg Eida make her debut. Individuals are already aware that Code is the final active Inner Kara member and will serve as the major adversary in this arc.

It will be established that he has inherited the Ohtsutsuki Clan's will and therefore aspires to grow into a Celestial being. As a result, fans may expect a lot of exposition from Amado. Meanwhile, Boruto and Kawaki will be seen discussing Ohtsutsuki and Karma seals.

Depending on how many chapters of the manga Boruto episode 287 decides to adapt, fans may also get to see Eida's sibling, the equally formidable Daemon, make his debut.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 286

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The previous episode wrapped up the Sasuke Retsuden arc, with Sasuke and Sakura fulfilling their mission at Redaku and restoring order to the nation. The episode showed Sasuke, Sakura, and Meno banding together to fight Zansul, Jiji, and their army of resurrected dragon creatures. While Zansul fell from the sky and died as a result of his own arrogance, Jiji was trapped by Sakura. Meanwhile, Prince Nanara's revolt was successful, presumably with the aid of Kakashi, and he became the new king.

Jiji revealed that he only took the task of resurrecting the dragon creatures because he was promised that the dead body of the woman he loved, Margo, would also be brought to him to be resurrected. However, he learned from Sakura that he should not have performed the forbidden jutsu, and from Sasuke that the Prime Minister had lied to him as Margo was still alive. Jiji then released the Edo-Tensei and saved Sakura from the jaws of a departing dragon beast.

It was later shown that the Ultra Particles had healed Naruto, who was grateful to everyone for their efforts. Meanwhile, Jiji and Margo became King Nanara's attendants, assisting him in the rebuilding of Redaku.

