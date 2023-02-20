Boruto episode 289: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 289 is set to be released on Sunday, February 26, at 5.30 pm JST, according to Naruto's official website. The episode is going to introduce a new character, Eida’s younger brother, Daemon.

After an extended period that briefly covered the events of Sasuke Retsuden, the anime franchise has finally started adapting the Code arc from the Boruto manga episode 287 onwards. As such, fans have gone crazy after the introduction of the major characters in the Code arc and are anticipating the character's entry into the narrative along with his ally to invade Konoha.

Boruto episode 289 is likely to introduce Daemon

Code, Eida, and Daemon from Boruto (Image via Twitter/@NARUTO_info_en)

Boruto episode 289, titled Qualifications, will be released this Sunday, February 26, at 5.30 pm JST. The episode will first air on TV Tokyo in Japan, after which it will be available on global streaming channels such as Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu for international fans. Boruto episode 289 will be aired internationally at the following time:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 1 am, Sunday, February 26

Central Standard Time (CST): 3 am, Sunday, February 26

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 4 am, Sunday, February 26

British Standard Time (GMT): 9 am, Sunday, February 26

Central European Standard Time (CEST): 10 am, Sunday, February 26

Indian Standard Time (IST): 2.30 pm, Sunday, February 26

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 7 pm, Sunday, February 26

What to expect from Boruto episode 289?

Boruto episode 289, titled Qualification, will be based on chapter 59, Knight, of the Boruto manga. The installment will resume with the story of Code arc, where episode 288 left off. The preview for episode 289 showed some of the episode's key events, further confirming that Eida’s little brother, Daemon, will be introduced in the next episode.

In the Boruto episode 289 preview, Kawaki seems to have an argument with Amado, and the situation gets heated up. Before that, the former explains how Code haunts him in his dreams. Amado also proposes the idea to Kawaki that Isshiki Otsutsuki’s Karma power can still be implemented on him if the latter wants.

Additionally, in Boruto episode 289, Eida and Code have a discussion on something, which could be related to releasing Daemon from the chamber. However, the two can also be seen discussing the plan regarding the attack on Konoha.

Recap of Boruto episode 288

Boruto episode 288 starts by showing that Code is unable to kill Eida due to falling into her charm. Eida later elaborated more about her power, where she can look into the past and present of anything, like a security camera. However, there's a catch - Eida can't see beyond her birth.

She also explained to Code why he couldn’t kill her, further mentioning that another power she possessed was the ability to make people fall under her spell. However, this power doesn’t apply to Otsutsuki and her blood relatives.

Eida also answers Code’s question about how he could make Amado lift his limiter so that he could use full power. She stated that she hates Amado for taking away her ability to make someone fall for her as a normal being. At this point, Eida became an ally of Code and agreed to help him.

On the other hand, Kawaki and Boruto fight each other to train themselves for the upcoming battle with Code. However, it seems like Kawaki still couldn’t cope with fighting without using Karma.

