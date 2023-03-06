Boruto episode 291: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Boruto episode 291, titled Control, will be released on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 5:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on local Japanese television channels such as TV TOKYO, as well as on global streaming services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and VRV.

In the latest episode, viewers learned how Kawaki and Code met, as well as the latter's frightening plans for the future. With the arrival of Boruto, a possible fight has been set up, and viewers may expect some action in the next episode. The animation quality was also considerably better than usual, and fans should expect the same in the next episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto.

Boruto episode 291 will follow Boruto and Kawaki versus Code

Release date and time

Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Code arc has already established Code as the main antagonist with incredible powers, but things are not so simple. Code has promised Eida that he will not injure Kawaki, while Boruto has Momoshiki's powers, which makes him difficult to defeat.

The international release schedule for the upcoming Boruto episode 291 is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, March 12

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Sunday, March 12

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 2.00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Australia Central Standard Time: 6.00 pm, Sunday, March 12

What to expect in the upcoming episode?

In Boruto episode 291, fans can expect to see Boruto helping Kawaki defeat Code. The preview reveals Code showing an interest in Boruto because he is Momoshiki's vessel. Boruto, on the other hand, believes that Code will not let them withdraw and that they must fight him.

In Boruto episode 291, both Boruto and Code will get into an intense fight. The latter will explain that Karma offers much more than increased speed and strength, and will therefore request a demonstration of Momoshiki's abilities. Boruto will start drawing more power from his Karma, which will make things interesting.

Meanwhile, in Boruto episode 291, at Leaf Village, Naruto and others will learn that Kawaki is not in the village, so they will ask Nishi to track him down and Boruto beyond the borders.

A quick recap of Boruto episode 290

Kawaki and Code as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous episode, fans saw Boruto and Kawaki become frustrated after being placed under the watchful eye of the sensor Nishi. Kawaki called the former out for only being superficially bothered by the surveillance. Meanwhile, Shikamaru and Amado were seen conversing, with the former accusing the latter of carrying out an elaborate scheme. However, Amado confessed that the succession of events had taken him by surprise as well.

That night, while pretending to take out the trash, Kawaki fooled the sensor by concealing his chakra and creating a shadow clone. He had already left the village by the time Boruto realized something was wrong. Outside, Code hunted him down with Eida's assistance, and the two got into a little scuffle.

Kawaki then attempted to strike a deal by sacrificing himself in exchange for the safety of Leaf Village. However, Code could not be bothered with such little matters because his current aim was to cultivate the Divine Tree and consume the Chakra Fruit.

