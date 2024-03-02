Boruto fans edit the young ninja into the MangaPlus app logo as the "new face of Shonen Jump"

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been progressing quite well, and fans are happy to see how far the manga has come. Being the sequel to the original Naruto series, the manga had to meet extremely high expectations, and it struggled to do so initially.

However, following Masashi Kishimoto's active involvement in the story, things have been looking quite positive. Furthermore, the popularity and the sales volume are clear indicators of the manga’s success. Keeping that in mind, fans have taken it upon themselves to edit the face of the protagonist onto the MANGA Plus application.

The fanbase firmly believes that their favorite manga series will become the face of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Boruto fans edit the face of the protagonist onto the MANGA Plus application

Expand Tweet

One particular fan of the series managed to edit the face of the protagonist onto the app. In the original application icon, we can see a miniature version of Monkey D. Luffy. Naturally, the One Piece community called out the Boruto fan and this led to an intense debate.

The person who made these edits tried to show that the Boruto manga could potentially become the face of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The manga is incredibly popular and the story is turning out to be quite interesting.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The characters are getting stronger, the stakes are getting higher, and the plot twists come in abundance. With such massive improvements, it was quite normal for the fanbase to think that their favorite manga would become the face of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

However, One Piece fans were quick to retort. They realized that this was just an edit anyone could do using a third-party application editor. The fanbase also called out on the editor's desperation to show that their favorite manga could become the face of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The reactions were rather strong and the One Piece fans certainly didn't hold themselves back.

Fans react to the MANGA Plus application edit involving Naruto's son (Screengrab via X)

While it would be nice for fans to have their favorite manga as the face of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine, Boruto will most likely not receive that honor just yet. There are plenty of reasons for this.

Granted that the Jujutsu Kaisen series and the My Hero Academia series are slowly coming to an end. However, with a manga like One Piece in Shueisha's arsenal, Masashi Kishimoto's manga is unlikely to become the face of the shonen magazine.

Furthermore, the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series is released monthly in Shueisha's VJump. One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia, meanwhile, all have one thing in common - a weekly release schedule. Therefore, it doesn't make sense for Weekly Shonen Jump to make a manga title the face of the magazine when the chapters aren't even published in the said magazine.

These are some of the reasons why the Boruto series will not become the face of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, despite fans' wishes.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen to celebrate 6th anniversary with a popularity poll and new Cover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy manga ends with chapter 30

What is Flying Raijin? The origin of Boruto's technique explained