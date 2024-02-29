Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy manga ends with chapter 30

Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy manga will finally come to an end with the release of chapter 30. The concluding chapter will be released in the 4th issue of Saikyo Jump. The concluding chapter will be released on March 4, 2024.

Saikyo Jump is another magazine that belongs to the manga publishing giant, Shueisha. This is their monthly magazine which has some of the most popular shonen titles’ spin-off versions. Aside from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy, the magazine also published chapters from titles like One Piece Gakuen and Rock Lee no Seishun Full-Power Ninden.

Let’s take a look at some relevant details surrounding the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy manga ahead of the final chapter’s release.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy chapter 30 release details

As stated earlier, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy chapter 30 will be released on March 4, 2024. The release time was not listed at the time of writing. However, fans across the globe can read the concluding chapter of the series on Viz Media’s official website.

They are a licensed manga viewing platform that has most of Shueisha’s popular titles. Fans can read the first three chapters for free, and in order to access the rest of the catalog, they are required to pay for a subscription.

Fans in Japan can also purchase the paperback version of Saikyo Jump issue #4 from the local outlets. Amazon offers the digital release as well, and as per the product page on their website, the digital and paperback versions of the issue will be released on the same day.

More about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy manga

Poster of the Demon Slayer spin-off series' anime adaptation (Image via Shueisha/Koyoharu Gotouge)

This is an extremely enjoyable spin-off series where some of the main characters from the Demon Slayer series are in the modern world and go to high school together. The likes of Mitsuri Kanroji, Kibutsuji Muzan, and some of the Hashiras appear in the series. Instead of demons, the show focuses on various school-based activities that Tanjiro and his friends partake in.

Mitsuri happens to be an art student, Tengen Uzui is a flashy artist, and Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tanjiro Kamado are students. The manga has a very slice-of-life feel to it since the chapters are rather episodic. The main focus of this manga is the character interactions. The relationship dynamics as well as humor are the primary components here that draw readers to the series.

Furthermore, the spin-off series also has an anime adaptation. Fans can watch the latest episodes of the show on Crunchyroll, and other streaming platforms.

