Boruto hints at the return of Naruto with Baryon Sage mode

The Boruto fanbase seems to be quite interested in Naruto’s Baryon Sage Mode. This isn’t a transformation that has been featured in the manga or the anime. Instead, this is a combination of two different transformations that the Seventh Hokage mastered in the original series and the sequel series respectively.

He seems to be the topic of discussion among readers of the Two Blue Vortex manga, now that the upcoming chapter is merely days away from being released. He was sidelined quite early in the manga, and this was Kishimoto’s way of showing that the next generation of shinobis would drive the plot forward.

If that’s the case, then why are fans speculating on the possibility of a new transformation? This is because Naruto might make a return to the manga one last time in a fight against the newest antagonist introduced in the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: How the manga could potentially introduce a new transformation for Naruto

The Seventh Hokage as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Fans who have read the latest chapters of the series will know that Naruto was sealed inside the Daikokuten dimension by Kawaki. However, a new threat has reached the gates of Konohagakure. Two Shinjus, Jura and Hidari, are out to get the Seventh Hokage.

While the chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger, fans believe that Naruto might get one last shot to shine in the manga series. In order to beat the Shinju, there is a very slim chance that Masashi Kishimoto could reveal a new transformation - the Baryon Sage Mode.

Expand Tweet

The Baryon Mode worked by the forced collision of Naruto and Kurama’s chakra. This collision can be compared to nuclear fusion, which results in the release of massive amounts of energy.

Naturally, this resulted in the release of massive energy. But the consequence of this was the destruction of the Seventh Hokage and Kurama’s chakra.

The Sage Mode on the other hand was first revealed in the original series. The shinobi must harvest the natural energy and combine it with the user’s chakra.

The combination must be in equal parts and this elevates the shinobis’ ninjutsu abilities. Now that Kurama is gone, fans have reason to believe that Naruto could utilize the Baryon Mode technique and utilize the natural energy to execute it.

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why Baryon Mode only lasted about a minute is due to the fact that it takes a lot of chakra to execute this technique and the user’s chakra also gets destroyed at an alarming rate. However, Naruto could stay in this form for a little longer in comparison to the time he used it against Isshiki.

Natural energy is present in abundance and he could forcefully collide this with his own chakra. However, if Kishimoto decides to utilize this technique, then the Seventh Hokage will surely die.

While Kishimoto is capable of killing off important deuteragonists, it will be interesting to see if he will provide the same treatment to Naruto as well.

That being said, we urge the fanbase to wait for the upcoming set of chapters to see whether or not this transformation will be introduced in the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

"Greatest parallel in fiction?" Boruto fandom once again in hot waters for delusional claims

Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

Boruto is killing itself, all thanks to Power Creep

"OP is unwatchable": Boruto fandom targets One Piece in what could be craziest claim yet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback