Boruto: Kawaki will become like an Otsutsuki to achieve his victory (& it was obvious all along)

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, every event seems to be pushing Kawaki to the sidelines. However, this is very odd as fans know that his battle against Boruto is set to be the highlight of the series. Moreover, even Kawaki himself seems to be indifferent about the situation.

With such developments, fans can only presume that Kawaki has something planned for himself. That's when one Boruto fan on X theorized that Kawaki might become an Otsutsuki to achieve victory against Boruto. Considering what Kawaki is capable of, the theory does not seem far off.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Kawaki might use his karma to enhance his powers

Given the emergence of characters like the evolved God Trees and Boruto's apparent increase in strength, Kawaki is slowly becoming a weak character. However, as evident from the manga's flash-forward, Kawaki is set to be a strong character.

Hence, one Boruto fan on X (formerly Twitter), @OPMVORTEX theorized that Kawaki might get inspired by Isshiki Otsustuki's plan. Isshiki was planning to make Kawaki his vessel and have him consume the chakra fruit harvested after the Ten-Tails would eat Isshiki. With that, Isshiki will be able to resurrect himself into Kawaki's body and gain the powers that Kawaki would receive from the chakra fruit.

As per the manga fan, Kawaki might also do the same thing. While Isshiki Otsutsuki is no longer alive, Amado implanted Kawaki with karma. However, this karma did not contain Isshiki's data but Akebi Sanzu's data. Amado hoped for Kawaki to implant the karma on a cloned body of Akebi, helping him resurrect his daughter.

However, Kawaki might totally hinder this plan by overwriting the karma with Akebi's data with his own data. Following that, he could implant the karma on a suitable vessel and sacrifice himself to the Ten Tails or one of the evolved God Trees. Once that happens, Kawaki could resurrect himself inside the vessel's body and eat the chakra fruit that would be harvested from the Ten Tails or the evolved God Tree.

This should significantly power up Kawaki, making him a strong fighter against the likes of the evolved God Trees. Such a development might also be the reason why the Hidden Leaf Village looked seemingly destroyed at the beginning of the manga. Hence, fans can expect a huge battle to take place in the manga's future.

That said, for now, it is difficult to determine who Kawaki might choose as his ideal vessel. Back when the anime first began, it introduced fans to Iwabee Yuino. From the moment he was introduced, many fans believed that Iwabee was Kawaki. This was because both characters had similar heights and wielded a similar-looking weapon.

These theories were scraped away by fans after they found out that Kawaki was an altogether different character. Nevertheless, the truth remains that the two characters have some similarities to each other. Thus, there does lie the possibility that Iwabee might end up becoming Kawaki's choice for a vessel. That said, Iwabee Yuino has yet to make his manga debut. Hence, for now, Iwabee becoming Kawaki's vessel seems like a far-off theory.