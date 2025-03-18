Boruto manga lacks a key note that made Naruto feel special (and Ikemoto is to blame)

Visual storytelling in manga goes beyond simple illustrations, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Boruto manga's failure to capture what made its predecessor exceptional. Panel composition is a powerful storytelling tool that creates an emotional impact. Masashi Kishimoto’s use of double-page spreads in Naruto elevated key moments, enhancing narrative depth and intensity.

These expansive panels weren’t just artistic choices but essential for delivering dramatic twists. However, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations illustrator Mikio Ikemoto discarded this technique, weakening its storytelling. Boruto’s absence of double spreads reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the elements that made Naruto resonate deeply with readers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The impact of double-page spreads: How Boruto fails to match Naruto's visual storytelling

Naruto's double-page spreads served as narrative tools to highlight critical story elements. Think about iconic moments: The narrative significance of Madara's entrance onto the battlefield during combat stood alongside Obito's unexpected character revelation and the horrifying appearance of the Ten-Tails.

The double-page format highlighted these scenes because their visual emphasis needed to match their narrative weight. Kishimoto recognized the need for narrative space for readers to process emotionally charged revelations. The Madara-Obito plot twist earned its significance through its dedicated visual space which allowed it to speak volumes without any dialogue.

The visualization strategy Ikemoto uses for Boruto demonstrates an absence of essential visual pacing principles. The artist fails to give crucial scenes such as the first meeting with Kawaki alongside Jigen's identity reveal and Kurama's departure proper panel expansion which diminishes their significant impact.

The compressed visual language flattens emotional responses because it renders every element equally important while preventing any element from standing out due to lack of space to develop.

The loss of visual impact: How Boruto fails to deliver Naruto's iconic moments

This limitation isn't merely technical—it's conceptual. Through his artistic decisions Ikemoto shows he fundamentally misunderstood the elements that allowed Naruto to connect with its audience. The success of the original manga resulted from its ability to deliver memorable moments of awe instead of relying exclusively on plot or character development.

Fans remember Kishimoto delivering masterful buildup and payoff through expansive pages that rewarded readers emotionally. Although Ikemoto shows proficient draftsmanship skills, his choices in paneling reduce the effectiveness of his artwork.

The initial presentation of Uzuhiko and the protagonist's crucial battles against Code suffer from visual restrictions because single-page formats limit their possible magnificence. Understanding manga's visual grammar involves expanding the canvas to align with the emotional scale of the narrative rather than demonstrating pure artistic ability.

The consequences for reader engagement are significant. The absence of visual punctuation marks leads to a dull narrative rhythm that fails to generate the highs and lows which made Naruto a captivating read. Fans who grew up with Naruto's dramatic visual storytelling find Boruto's restrained visuals lack the emotional excitement of past major revelations.

Conclusion

The ongoing serialization of Boruto demonstrates how essential visual storytelling elements are to creating emotional depth in manga works. The lack of double spreads serves as more than a stylistic choice because it represents a fundamental narrative shortcoming.

The series maintains Naruto's characters and setting but loses the distinctive visual style that made its predecessor unique. Fans who want similar emotional depth find the use of flat paneling and restricted visual storytelling to be more than just a different style but also a weaker link to what transformed Naruto into a legendary series instead of just another manga.

