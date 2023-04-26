Boruto: PewDiePie left speechless after learning about Sarada's origin

A whole generation has been awestruck by Naruto and Boruto, both of which have sizable fan bases. In fact, viewers have seen the characters grow and succeed in the objectives they set out to pursue. In connection with that, Sarada Uchiha, one of the characters from the Boruto series, has drawn a lot of attention.

The character has been noticed and discussed in a viral video that has taken over the internet. In the video, Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg and Joey Bizinger, aka The Anime Man, discuss Sarada's origin. After learning about Sarada, PewDiePie seemed to have quite a reaction.

The video was posted by The Anime Man with the same channel name on YouTube on April 10, 2019, in which he and PewDiePie discuss various anime shows and trade questions about the same.

Boruto: PewDiePie had quite a reaction after learning that Sasuke and Sakura had a daughter

The viral video began with Joey asking PewDiePie questions and the latter answering them. Soon, queries about Naruto's characters began to surface. In the viral video, PewDiePie later asks Joey about his favorite character in question 19, and Joey responds with Salad. In response to PewDiePie's confusion, Joey clarifies that it is Sasuke and Sakura's daughter and claims once more that it is a go cold Salad.

When Joey mentioned that Sasuke and Sakura had a daughter, PewdiePie began to laugh, looked it up on Google, and claimed that he was just finishing the series and was unaware of it. Then, PewDiePie learned the English translation of Sarada, which is Caesar salad. Joey went on to say that, similar to how Caesar salad is spelled in English, it can be spelled caesar Salada in Japanese.

PewDiePie was left speechless and appeared to have enough facts for one day. After that, Joey stated that now that he knows that Sarada is the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, he is basically the anime boy and bestowed the title of anime boy upon him. However, as the video went viral over the internet, users across social media platforms began to share it.

PewDiePie is best known as a YouTuber and videogame commentator, but after playing Amnesia: Memories and watching its anime adaptation, he has been an anime fan since. He has even dressed up as characters from Attack on Titan and Naruto, but with the recent viral video, fans all over the internet are quite surprised.

Who is Sarada Uchiha in Boruto?

Sarada Uchiha is the daughter of Sakura and Sasuke in the Boruto series. She is also the newest member of the Uchiha family, a member of Team 7, and one of the main characters throughout the Boruto series. Sarada was introduced in Naruto in the last chapter of the manga.

In the Boruto series, Sarada was raised solely by her mother without the presence of her father, so at first, she has trouble figuring out who or what she is supposed to be. But after being introduced to Sasuke, with the help of Naruto, Sarada discovered that her relationships with other people define her.

Additionally, as a member of Team 7, she aspires to someday become Hokage to establish as many connections as she can.

