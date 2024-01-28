Boruto reincarnation theory has fans getting anxious & upset at the possibility

The Boruto fanbase, now more than ever, is quite active on various social media platforms like X. One of the most notable characteristics of this fanbase is the sheer number of theories they come up with. The Two Blue Vortex manga has progressed substantially.

However, Boruto’s Jogan is still shrouded in mystery, and this has led to fans coming up with various theories that connect the protagonist to the Otsutsuki God.

Fans have reason to believe the protagonist is the reincarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki, and there are a couple of points that seem to establish a loose connection between the two. However, the majority of the fanbase is quite upset with those who are connecting these two characters. Let’s take a look at some of the clues that hint at their possible connection and why fans aren’t happy with this connection between the two.

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers from the Boruto manga chapters.

Taking a look at possible clues that connect Boruto and Shibai Otsutsuki

One of the first notable connections between the two aforementioned characters is the design. When Boruto was in Karma mode, one could see a horn developing on the right side of his head. The horn was developed only on the right side, where he had Jogan. The horn doesn’t look like the one Momoshiki had, but resembles the one Shibai Otsutsuki had. This was the first clue that made fans connect the two characters.

Another clue was the Jogan itself. Fans are of the opinion that the Jogan is the predecessor of all eyes. When Shibai Otsutsuki attained godhood after devouring numerous planets, he shed his physical body to ascend to his most evolved form. This was accompanied by numerous white-colored eyes.

Fans believe that the Otsutsuki God was indeed Shibai, and the eyes are Jogan. These are some of the clues that made netizens believe that Boruto is the reincarnation of Shibai Otsutsuki.

Fans react to the Shibai Otsutsuki reincarnation theory

Fans react to the Boruto reincarnation theory (Screengrab via X)

One of the most common issues that a sea of fans brought up was the status of Shibai Otsutsuki. For a character to be a reincarnation of an entity, the said entity must be dead. However, what we do know is that Shibai shed his physical form to achieve godhood. Since this is the case, the protagonist cannot be a reincarnate. Shibai isn’t dead, but he merely left his physical form. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that he is Shibai’s incarnate.

Another netizen pointed out a small change and a shift in perspective. One fan stated that the protagonist could merely be an avatar of the Shibai as opposed to being a full-fledged incarnate. On the other hand, we had fans who said that the series wasn’t that deep. It isn’t uncommon to see ardent fans do a deep dive and try to connect seemingly unrelated points. In this case, there might not necessarily be a connection between Shibai and Boruto.

That being said, only time will tell whether or not the two characters are connected. From a writer’s standpoint, Shibai will not benefit at all from having a mortal being be his reincarnate. We urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the subsequent chapters to be released, which will shed some light on this matter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.