Boruto's biggest weakness in Two Blue Vortex is essential for the future

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the series has shown how overpowered the protagonist has become after the time skip. However, there is still one thing that the Momoshiki vessel hasn't mastered, and that is to control his karma.

The manga's previous chapter saw the protagonist return to the Hidden Leaf Village amidst the invasion of the God Trees. However, his path was blocked by Kawaki and Delta, who had confronted God Trees Jura and Hidari just moments before.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto's lack of control of Karma is set to be a major plot point in the manga

Kawaki, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto fighting Kawaki in the Hidden Leaf Village. While fans hoped to witness an amazing fight featuring a lot of back and forth, the protagonist defeated Kawaki within seconds.

While the entire scenario was embarrassing for Kawaki, he learned one major drawback in his opponent - his karma. Right after the protagonist knocked down Kawaki, the former Isshiki vessel activated his karma to resume the fight. However, this move forced the protagonist to retreat.

The karma seal resonating (Image via Shueisha)

The moment Kawaki activated his karma, Boruto's karma resonated with it and got activated. Considering that the protagonist had no control over his karma, he was forced to distance himself from Kawaki. This revelation of the protagonist's drawback will be essential to the future of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

This is because, until now, the manga had portrayed the protagonist as an overpowered character, essentially able to defeat anyone except for the God Trees. Hence, it almost seemed like the character had no room for growth. But now, with the revelation of the drawback, the manga could focus on the protagonist's attempts at gaining control over his karma.

The karma activating in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The plot development also gives the protagonist and deuteragonist a good parallel. While Kawaki isn't a skilled Shinobi, he is skilled in controlling his karma. Boruto is an exceptional Shinobi with poor control over karma.

That said, the protagonist's issue isn't that he cannot control karma but that Momoshiki Otsutsuki can still take over him. As for Kawaki, his karma is a vessel to no Otsutsuki, meaning that its activation only grants Kawaki its powers with no side effects. Hence, the protagonist learning to control it should encapsulate a good majority of the story's future.

Boruto running away from Kawaki (Image via Shueisha)

Fans should remember that, at the start of the series, i.e., during the flash-forward scene, the protagonist did not seem surprised by his karma's activation. He showed no sign of wanting to retreat. This only means that either the protagonist learned to control his karma or he got rid of Momoshiki Otsutsuki somehow.

Both possible developments are very exciting. Hence, the protagonist's drawback is bound to bring about some huge developments in the story. Fans may have to keep a close eye on it.

Related Links: