Boruto’s Future Sight is why he is in Konoha (and it syncs perfectly with the Shinju's arrival)

Boruto’s Future Sight seems to have become a heated topic of discussion among fans, after chapter 8 of the Two Blue Vortex was released. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait an entire month before another chapter is released, which is why they have flocked to social media platforms like X to discuss the various possibilities.

The reason why Boruto’s Future Sight has caught the fanbase’s attention is because of what’s about to potentially happen to Konohagakure. Those who have read the latest chapter will realize that Jura and Hidari have made it to Konohagakure in search of Naruto Uzumaki.

These are incredibly powerful beings who currently pose a threat to the village’s peace. This is why fans are worried and hope that Boruto’s Future Sight allows him to reach the village just in time. Exploring fan theories circulating on the internet concerning Boruto’s Future Sight and Kashin Koji may have more insights to offer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto’s Future Sight and its potential implication explored in a fan theory

The fan theory talks about Boruto’s Future Sight and how it could allow him to save Konohagakure. From the recent chapters, fans can see that Jura and Hidari are incredibly powerful beings, while Kawaki was subdued when he let his guard down. This small interaction from the recent chapter offered some idea with respect to their power levels.

Thus, fans have reason to believe that Boruto’s Future Sight could be used for two things primarily - locate and time his return to Konohagakure, and use the preparation time to bring Kashin Koji along with him. While Boruto has gotten incredibly stronger, it might be a tad bit hard for him to take on both Hidari and Jura in a fight.

Fans also have reason to believe that Boruto saw a future where Konohagakure was destroyed by the Divine Tree entities (Shinju). If Boruto saw this future well ahead of time, he could rally forces and bring along Kashin Koji along with him. There is a possibility that he saw glimpses of the future, which was his village being destroyed and the Divine Tree entities being a part of it.

Some fans disputed this theory that Kashin Koji just has toads placed everywhere, which would inform Boruto of the Jura and Hidari’s location. This argument is weak since there are numerous ways for Boruto to be alerted of Jura and Hidari’s presence. Shikamaru Nara could also inform him with Ino’s help via an encrypted communication line.

Kashin Koji and Boruto having a conversation in chapter 4 of Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

The highlight of the theory is Kashin Koji’s involvement due to Boruto’s Future Sight, which can be linked to chapter 4 of the Two Blue Vortex series. Boruto was having a conversation with Kashin Koji when Sasuke was sealed by Hidari. Here, there was a rather cryptic conversation involving the potential destruction of the planet.

This was a clear indication that of the Divine Tree entities’ involvement, and Boruto’s ability to potentially find their location in Konohagakure. Whether or not this theory is true will only be confirmed with time as the next chapter releases.

