Boruto's new love interest angers Sarada fans

With the release of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 281, titled The Eighth Truth, the anime has introduced a new love interest for the main character Boruto Uzumaki. While the anime already has two characters, Sarada and Sumire, as possible romantic interests for the titular protagonist, it seems like Studio Pierrot has decided to spice things up.

The previous episode of the anime saw Yatsume reveal herself to be the eighth Inner Kara member created by Amado, Ouga. She was the main antagonist of the Labyrinth Game Arc and the one responsible for all the Genjustus, as she was curious about people's desires and what drove them to do something.

However, by the end of the arc and episode 281, it seems like Boruto has charmed her through his resolve, and Sarada fans do not seem happy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Sarada fans angry at Boruto anime for the introduction of a new love interest

I didn't have "the eight Kara inner ends up falling in love with Boruto" on my predictions for the Boruto anime in 2022 lmao

With 2022 coming to a close, so did the Labyrinth Game Arc, which saw fans being introduced to the eighth Inner Kara member, Ouga, in its final episode. Surprisingly, Boruto managed to charm her using his charisma as he tried to protect her from her own genjutsu, asking her to save herself along with everyone else.

Fans were surprised by the developments, as they didn't expect an Inner Kara member to be seen captivated by the protagonist. With this, Boruto has managed to charm three girls in the series, Sarada, Sumire, and Ouga herself, as fans dub him the "Rizz God."

Which would be more powerful, Boruto's Rizz no justu or Naruto's Talk no justu?🤔

Fans of the series even joked about which of the two made-up jutsu was stronger, Naruto's Talk no jutsu, which he used to convince bad people to turn a new leaf, or Boruto's Rizz no jutsu, which he used to charm girls around him.

Fans commented on how the young hero was just like his master, Sasuke Uchiha, who had many women eyeing him when he was a child.

While all of these are just jokes, fans have noticed how much effort Studio Pierrot has put into the episode, which is laughable given how the arc isn't even manga canon material. Thus, the chances of Boruto ever meeting with Ouga in the future seem bleak.

SP is such a troll lmao. They saw all the fights around shipping and decided to produce the most romantic episode in the anime, with Boruto and some brand new girl. Ouga/Yatsume will probably disappear for the rest of the series, on top of that.

The ones that were most affected by the romantic plot developments were Sarada fans, who were shipping their favorite character with Boruto. Seeing the effort Studio Pierrot put into developing the main character's relationship with an anime-original character really made Sarada fans angry, and they headed to social media to defend her.

Sarada still the only girl who can make Boruto blush like this. She's build different 🤭♥️

Sarada fans argued that she was the only person capable of making Boruto blush. This was in addition to the fact that she herself was seen getting enchanted by him when he promised to protect her as the Shadow Hokage in the future when she would become the Hokage.



So, both Ouga and Sumire has had their Damsel in distress story with Boruto. Now, when is Sarada turn? Nope, she wouldn't get one. Why? Because she is the one who is going to save Boruo, not the other way around 👀

Additionally, Sarada fans believed that, unlike Sumire and Ouga, who were damsels in distress for the hero, Sarada is a strong character, able to defend herself. Thus, it is more likely that instead of Boruto saving Sarada sometime in the future, we might see the latter saving the former.

With Boruto anime yet to begin its Code Arc, there are a lot of things that are yet to occur in the anime, especially the introduction of Eida, after which the story would focus a lot more on romance, which is when the fans of the anime could possibly expect some romantic developments in the story.

