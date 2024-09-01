Boruto's path forward for Kawaki comes together with Kishimoto's interview, Kashin Koji's powers, and more

Boruto's exponential growth since the end of Part 1 and the timeskip before the beginning of Two Blue Vortex has been a major point of discussion within the fandom. Although the protagonist's demeanor has been a minor factor in these discussions, the sheer amount of growth in his power level has led many fans to question the relevance of other side characters and the antagonist, Kawaki.

The overall power level in the Two Blue Vortex manga has shifted heavily in the protagonist's favor, leading many fans to believe that Kawaki will soon receive an abrupt power-up.

Kishimoto and Ikemoto's recent interveiw revealed how the protagonist has gone through his character grwoth and that Kawaki will go through an evolution soon to rise up to the protagonist's level.

The recently revealed properties of Shibai cells might just be a plot device being set up for a role in Kawaki's evolution.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Two Blue Vortex and Boruto part 1.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Amado will be the key for Kawaki's future growth

Kawaki as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto has experienced exponential growth in his power level after the time skip following the end of Part 1. This growth was accompanied by the reveal of the Shinju, who are arguably the strongest villains introduced in the series so far.

The protagonist’s development has not only contributed to his overall character and demeanor, depicting the weight of the responsibility on his shoulders, but has also made him one of the strongest shinobi in existence.

Meanwhile, Kawaki, the primary antagonist and the protagonist’s main rival, has shown little growth in terms of power and overall character. In a new interview, Kishimoto and Ikemoto said that while the protagonist has undergone significant growth, Kawaki will soon experience an evolution to bridge the gap between them.

Boruto as shown in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

Both Kawaki and the protagonist have faced the Shinju during the events of Two Blue Vortex.

While the protagonist put up a fight and subdued one of the Shinju, Kawaki was utterly beaten in battle. The story hasestablished that in the event of the protagonist’s death, Kawaki would be unable to resist the Shinju and would be used as a sacrifice.

The reveal of the Shibai cells being the source of Kashin Koji’s future-seeing abilities, as well as Eida’s omnipotence and Daemon’s ability to reflect attacks, might be building up the Shibai cells as a potential plot device for Kawaki’s growth.

A similar concept was used in the Naruto series with the “Hashirama cells,” which became one of the most impactful and frequently used plot devices as a power-up.

Kashin Koji as shown in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

It hasn't been revealed whether Amado possesses Shibai cells, but he defected to the Hidden Leaf Village carrying a sophisticated container that appeared to have temperature controls.

It's possible that Amado brought a few Shibai cells with him, which might be used to power up Kawaki later in the story.

Final Thoughts

Two Blue Vortex Chapter 13 concluded with the protagonist being arrested by the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14 will be released on September 20, 2024.

It might reveal the initial stages of a war within the village due to the opposing views of the protagonist among its residents.

