Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 - Release date and time, where to read, and more

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 is set to be released on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. Given that V Jump is a monthly magazine, the manga's upcoming chapter will be released next month. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga can be read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms.
The previous chapter revealed the flashback of Boruto and Kashin Koji's first encounter during the time skip. The Jiraiya clone revealed his Prescience ability to Boruto and teamed up with him to stop the Ten-Tails. As for the present, Konohamaru apprehended Boruto to extract information from him.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 release date and time
According to the official website of Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 will be released on Friday, September 20, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, given the manga's simulrelease schedule, the chapter will be released on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 will be released at the following times internationally:
Where to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14, will be available to read on VIZ Media and MANGA Plus platforms. Except for the MANGA Plus mobile application, all other platforms only allow fans to read the first three and latest three chapters for free. The remaining chapters require a premium membership. That said, MANGA Plus only allows fans to purchase a premium membership through the mobile application.
As for the MANGA Plus mobile application, it allows fans to read all manga chapters for free. However, accessing manga chapters other than the first three and the latest three multiple times requires a premium membership.
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13 Recap
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 13, titled 'Prescience' revealed Boruto's flashback with Kashin Koji. During this, he revealed his Prescience ability, using which he could see all possible futures. With most futures ending with the Kawaki being devoured by the Ten-Tails, Kashin Koji wished to team up with Boruto.
In this team-up, he wanted to help Boruto learn all the techniques that he will master in the future. The only condition Boruto had was that he wasn't going to kill Kawaki.
The manga later switched to the present, where Himawari healed Sarada's arm, and Konohamaru handcuffed Boruto to extract information from him. Elsewhere, the Divine Trees added a new member to their ranks.
What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14?
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 14 will most likely see Boruto be taken to the current Hokage Shikamaru Nara for questioning. While Konohamaru was unaware of Eida's Omnipotence switch, both Shikamaru and Ino knew about it. Therefore, the upcoming chapter could feature some very interesting exchanges.
Kashin Koji could also try to save Boruto by invading the Hidden Leaf Village, however, the chances of such development are low. Lastly, the manga is bound to reveal the new Divine Tree. With that, fans could finally learn which new character had been bitten by the Claw Grimes.
