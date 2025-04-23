Boruto and Sarada may get the happy ending they deserve (and for a good reason)

Boruto and Sarada's relationship is a topic that has been discussed repeatedly within the fandom, and the recent use of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan might foreshadow their love. This connection arises from the name of her ability, Ohirume, which relates to the sun and how the titular protagonist has been described as such.

Moreover, Ikemoto, similar to Masashi Kishimoto in the original series, has been playing a lot with the topic of names in Boruto, and this could be another way to set up their relationship. However, this topic will likely continue to divide opinions because of what this could represent for her character in the series going forward.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Mangekyo Sharingan ability could be a teaser of Sarada and Boruto's relationship

As X user @imkapnkat mentioned, Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, Ohirume, may reference her potential relationship with the protagonist. Ohirume is another name for the chief deity of the Shinto Pantheon, Amaterasu Omikami, or Amaterasu, the Sun Goddess. This aligns with her Uchiha theme and the names of other Sharingan users, like her father, Sasuke, or Itachi.

However, it's also important to point out that Ohirume can be interpreted as "wife of the sun," which makes sense in this context and could be Ikemoto's way of hinting at a potential romantic endgame. This interpretation is bolstered by the protagonist being frequently referred to as "the sun," a theme that emerged in a previous discussion he had with Mitsuki in Two Blue Vortex.

The concept of the sun is further explored through the powers of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, which centers around gravitational forces and resembles a star. While this final aspect can be interpreted in various ways, it contributes to the overall comparison, which should also be considered.

What could this relationship mean for Sarada

Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

It’s clear that the Boruto fandom is somewhat divided over the idea of Ikemoto possibly pairing the titular protagonist with Sarada Uchiha as a romantic couple. While many agree that their connection is quite special and meaningful, some feel that this could undermine her characterization, particularly given how Masashi Kishimoto developed romantic relationships in the original series.

Nevertheless, Sarada can establish herself as a capable female character, achieve her dream of becoming Hokage, and still be in a relationship. The main challenge is to present this development in a natural way that satisfies the fandom, which is perhaps Ikemoto's objective moving forward.

Final thoughts

Many fans have long wanted to see the revelation of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan, its abilities, and its name, Ohirume. Ikemoto needs to deliver when it matters for this character. In that regard, there is a strong chance that her potential romantic relationship with the protagonist will significantly impact many people in the fandom.

