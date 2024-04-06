Boruto theory brings back Kurama in the most twisted ways

Kurama seems to be the topic of discussion among Boruto fans because of the latest chapter that was released recently. The focus was on the likes of Jura, but a dialog from the antagonist towards the end of the manga completely changed the complexion of the story.

Unfortunately, the beloved Nine-Tailed Beast died in the anime when Naruto was forced to use Baryon Mode against Isshiki. The Otsutsuki posed a great threat to the village and the shinobis had to pull out every trick they had up their sleeve.

However, if the Nine-Tailed Beast is dead, some fans are wondering why others have been formulating theories surrounding him. The reason behind this is that the theories suggest that Kuthe Nine-Tailed Beast could return. There is one theory in particular that has a rather twisted way of bringing back this beloved character.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto fan theory suggests the possibility of Kurama returning as an important antagonist

The Nine-Tailed Beast as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One particular fan theory suggests that Kurama has basically returned in the series. Jura, the current antagonist is essentially the reincarnation of the Nine-Tailed Beast. However, this theory rather seems far-fetched. That being said, there are a couple of interesting points which can substantiate the point that was made earlier.

The theory heavily relies on the concept of “transfer of energy”. This means energy is never destroyed, it only gets converted to another form. When Naruto used Baryon Mode, his chakra and Kurama’s chakra were fused in a way that can be compared to Nuclear fusion. This released energy, and its clash with Isshiki’s chakra also resulted in a forced fusion. Isshiki mentioned that every attack took away a little bit of his life force.

The theory states that Kurama no longer exists in the Nine-Tailed Beast form since his chakra was broken down into a simpler form. This form of his chakra was too weak and it just existed in that particular state. This is when the Juvenile Ten-Tailed Beast comes into the equation.

Jura as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

The remnant Nine-Tailed Beast chakra that was fused with Naruto and Isshiki’s chakra just existed, and it was too weak for anyone to notice it. However, the Boruto series and the prequel series have shown us that the Tailed Beast chakra always reincarnates.

This theory then states that the remnant energy flowed back into the Juvenile Ten-Tailed Beast and this resulted in the creation of Jura. This is also why Jura also has the ability to control other Shinju members.

The reincarnation also explains why he chose Naruto as his target. If he was the reincarnation of Kurama, there would be a clear correlation to choosing Naruto, since the Nine-Tailed Beast and Naruto shared a very special bond.

When Jura entered Konohagakure, he could only identify Kurama’s chakra. He wasn’t able to identify Shukaku’s chakra which was kept in Naruto’s house for protection. Jura stated that he could identify Naruto’s chakra (the Tailed Beast chakra) because he himself had it.

These are all the links that connect Jura and the Nine-Tailed Beast. There is no doubt that the theory is rather far-fetched. However, there is a small possibility that Masashi Kishimoto will take this route for the progression of the main storyline.

