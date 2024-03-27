Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime is the only hope to fix the "biggest flaw" in the manga 

Fans are looking forward to see how the Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime develops, primarily since the source material is quite compelling. Unfortunately, it’ll reportedly take the animation studio quite some time for the Two Blue Vortex anime to come out, since the previous iteration of the manga has not yet been covered fully.

While the events shown post time-skip are quite interesting, it certainly isn’t flawless. Many believe there are a couple of issues that the anime could fix when it’s adapting the source material. However, fans agree that the plot progression, on the other hand, has been great.

Yet, there are some glaring issues that can be seen in the manga, which are quite reminiscent of the Shippuden series. A major issue seems to have caught fans’ attention, and many are eager to understanding how the anime could potentially rectify it.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime could potentially fix the flaws seen in the manga chapters

Before criticizing the manga, one must acknowledge that the plot progression is remarkably better in this interaction, when compared to the previous one. The character design is great, and the way things are progressing right now has left the fanbase wanting more. However, Masashi Kishimoto’s errors in the Shippuden series seem to be resurfacing once again, which can be fixed by Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime.

One of the biggest issues that fans have with the series at the moment is that the deuteragonists are presently being sidelined. Fans believe the likes of Sarada and Mitsuki do not seem relevant to the plot, and this is something that the Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime can fix.

In fact, Sarada Uchiha unlocked her Mangekyou Sharingan before the Two Blue Vortex manga series started. At this stage, fans expected her to take the spotlight and control the plot progression by actively taking part in fights.

Mitsuki as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Mitsuki, who took on Boruto, couldn’t even lay a scratch on his opponent. Furthermore, he was sidelined as soon as he was introduced, and the same treatment was given to Sarada as well.

This is where the Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime can fix this issue. While fans aren’t happy with filler episodes, small amounts of anime-only content can help in this case. Studio Pierrot could flesh out certain characters in this scenario and provide them with more screen time without altering the pace of the show.

The interaction that took place between Mitsuki and Boruto wasn’t great simply because there was little-to-no time allotted to their interaction. After meeting for years, they had a couple of pages worth of interaction, and this didn’t feel fleshed out at all.

Sarada unlocked Mangekyou Sharingan (Image via Shueisha)

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex anime could also spend some time on Sarada Uchiha, as well as her training. While it’s great to see Boruto and Kawaki receive all the spotlight, the manga has completely sidelined other characters. Fans hope that the anime adaptation will fix this one glaring issue in the manga.

That being said, fans are excited since the manga is still setting up the fight against Shinju. Things could potentially change for the better once the fight against the Shinju starts.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers

Kurama's Return in Boruto

Does Himawari Have Naruto's Tailed Beast Chakra Boruto Two Blue Vortex?