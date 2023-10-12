Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 exact release time for every region

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is set to be released on Thursday, October 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans in other regions can expect the release at various times, depending on their time zone. The third installment of Boruto Two Blue Vortex also known as Boruto chapter 83 will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media, just like its previous chapters.

Chapter 2 ended with a tense showdown between Boruto, Code, and Kawaki, with Boruto unleashing his new Rasengan, Uzihiko, to defeat Code. Moving into Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 fans are taken into the heart of the action with Boruto and Code engaging in a high-stakes negotiation.

Code might reject Boruto's proposal, leading to an intense battle between the two. This fight could even escalate with Kawaki joining Code in his clash against Boruto.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 Exact release Time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 Exact release Time

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be released on Thursday, October 19, 2023, for most fans worldwide. However, in Japan, Boruto chapter 83 is set to be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 12 am JST.

The specific global release times for Boruto chapter 83 are:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): at 12 am on Friday, October 20, 2023

Australian Capital Territory (ACST): at 1 am on Friday, October 20, 2023

Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST): at 12 am on Friday, October 20, 2023

Korean Standard Time (KST): at 12 am on Friday, October 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time (IST): at 08:30 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Central European Time (CEST): at 05:00 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

New York: at 11 am on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Pacific Time (PST): at 08:00 am on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Eastern European Time (EEST): at 6 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Philippines Standard Time (PHT): at 11 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Singapore Standard Time (SST): at 11 pm on Thursday, October 19, 2023

Where to read Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3?

To read Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 online, fans can visit Manga Plus and Viz Me­dia. The manga series is also available in the Japanese language on V Jump. Previous chapters are also readily available for access on these platforms.

Meanwhile, the Shonen Jump app permits readers to revisit a chapter as many times as they desire. However, this privilege is limited to only the first chapter and the three most recent characters of each manga series.

What to expect from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 (speculative)

What to expect from Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 (speculative)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 3 is expected to reveal the true motives of the Claw Grime, who have been absorbing humans and transforming them into trees. The mystery surrounding Sasuke's whereabouts will also deepen, suggesting that he is on an important mission.

In this chapter, Boruto will negotiate with Code in an attempt to lead him to the real Ten-Tails' location. As Code becomes fixated on Boruto's actions, a major threat looms on the horizon. Boruto may also travel to other Shinobi nations to seek assistance.

Fans are excited about Kakashi's involvement in the chapter, given his formidable combat skills. Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan will also be revealed, and Boruto's new Rasengan, Uzihiko, promises further character development. With its significant revelations and confrontations, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is expected to be a standout installment in the series.

