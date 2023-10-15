Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3: Major spoilers to expect

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 is all set to release on October 20, 12 am JST. While Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 was released almost an entire month ago, it managed to leave fans with more questions than answers. Boruto's cryptic dialogue with Code regarding the Ten-Tails, along with hints of Boruto having travelled or somehow having seen the future, has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

This, along with Boruto's new Rasengan, Rasengan Uzuhiko, makes an appearance on the last page of the chapter, thereby increasing the anticipation for the events that would soon follow. Naturally, the expectations for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 are quite high, especially considering Masashi Kishimoto's increased involvement in the writing of Boruto's Two Blue Vortex.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will seemingly showcase the full extent of Boruto's time-skip training

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 teased Boruto being on a completely different power level compared to Note. While it managed to showcase Boruto's newfound composure as well as mental exhaustion while dealing with Code, it also teased at Rasengan Uzuhiko, which became the sole focus of the chapter for many fans.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will inarguably start off with Boruto vs Code, with Code being surprised with Naruto's growth. During their fight, Boruto might still try to reason with Code and make him stop the humanoid Ten Tails since Boruto's sole focus had been on preventing Code's further use of those minions.

Otherwise, Boruto might actually defeat Code in a battle and force him to retreat along with the humanoid Ten-Tails. Many fans have been counting on the latest chapter's main focus being Boruto's growth as a shinobi, his new abilities, and his outright domination over Code.

Much of this anticipation might be stemming from fans' nostalgia regarding the Naruto series, where Naruto outright dominated Pain in his fight against him. However, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 might exceed all expectations and deliver Boruto vs Code, along with what actually happened to Boruto during the timeskip. It may also hint towards or outright confirm Sasuke's fate as Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 spoilers suggest.

Many fans had also been wondering about Sasuke's absence in the previous chapters, especially considering how Sasuke acted as Boruto's master throughout the time skip, and both of them were also labeled as criminals. The chapter might deliver the news of Sasuke's death as many fans had been theorizing.

Release date and time, where to read

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 2 will be released on October 19, 2023, globally. However, for Japanese readers, the chapter will be released on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Similarly, the release date would vary for readers across various regions.

International readers will be available to read the English translations via sources like Shueisha's MANGAPlus website or Viz Media's official website. Both of these sources will have the official English translations and give free access to the latest chapters only.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 will be released at the below listed time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, October 19

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, October 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, October 19

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, October 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Wednesday, October 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, October 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Wednesday, October 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Thursday, October 20

Overall, Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 3 might actually be one of the most pivotal chapters of this series. It might reveal the mysteries surrounding Boruto's dialogue with Code and also reveal what exactly happened to Sasuke.

