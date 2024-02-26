Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 hints at Boruto getting help from Orochimaru

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, the manga finally saw some reconciliation between Boruto and Mitsuki. Mitsuki wanted to kill Boruto to avenge Kawaki. However, he decided to back away when he learned that Boruto wasn't hostile and the Seventh Hokage was alive.

During this, Boruto told Mitsuki that he was his "sun." While it was an emotional moment for the fans, one should remember that Mitsuki had never revealed to Boruto that he saw him as his "sun." So, how did Boruto realize he was Mitsuki's "sun"? Does this mean Boruto learned about the same during the time skip?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 hints at Boruto meeting Orochimaru during the time skip

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 majorly focused on Mitsuki as he hoped to kill Boruto to avenge Kawaki. However, he was not happy about his recent relationship with Kawaki. While Mitsuki believed that Kawaki was his "sun," Kawaki had suddenly stopped illuminating him at some point, leaving him hopeless.

Boruto seemingly knew about Mitsuki's hopelessness and desperation. Thus, he decided to tell Mitsuki the whereabouts of his actual "sun," which was none other than Boruto himself.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 (Image via Shueisha)

As emotionally appealing as the scene was, it was very questionable. While Mitsuki believed Boruto to be his "sun," he never conveyed the same to him in the manga. Thus, it did not make sense for Boruto to know that Mistuki was struggling internally due to the identity of his "sun." Moreover, he should not have known that he was Mitsuki's sun.

The only people who knew that Mitsuki considered Boruto his "sun" were Orochimaru and Log. This hints at the possibility that Boruto may have met either of them during the time skip. This is possible because for the first year of the time skip period, Boruto was with his master Sasuke Uchiha. Given Sasuke's relationship with Orochimaru, there is a good chance that Boruto's master may have taken him to Orochimaru to get some help.

Orochimaru and Log as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The last time Orochimaru was shown in the anime outside the Hidden Leaf Village, he was shown healing Mitsuki after the damage he incurred from using the Sage Mode against Kara Inner member Deepa.

Hence, as per the manga's backstory, Sasuke and Boruto might have gone to Orochimaru, hoping to get some medical attention. There is also the possibility that they may have gone to Orochimaru's hideout at the beginning of the time skip, to possibly heal Boruto's scarred eye right after they fled from the village.

Boruto losing his eye in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

During this, Sasuke and Boruto may have conveyed the situation surrounding Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu to Orochimaru and gained an ally in him. In response, Orochimaru may have revealed about Mitsuki to Boruto. Such a conversation might have seen Orochimaru reveal to Boruto that he pushed his son Mitsuki to consider Boruto as his "sun." In doing so, Orochimaru hoped that Mitsuki could find his own path.

This is how Boruto may have known he was Mitsuki's "sun" in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7. That said, there also remains the possibility that Boruto may have deduced the situation from the way Mitsuki spoke of Kawaki. Boruto might have realized that he was Mitsuki's "sun" in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 itself. However, the manga has yet to confirm the same.

Recap of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7

