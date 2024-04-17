Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans: Boruto re-enters Konoha as Jura attacks Himawari

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans are making their rounds on the internet, and the entire fanbase is on the edge of their seats. The previous chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger since it revealed a cryptic connection between Himawari and Kurama. This was odd because Kurama was killed long ago in the anime series after the fight that took place between Naruto and Isshiki.

Meanwhile, it seems like Boruto has made his entry to the village after he was alerted about the two new threats who are currently posing a risk to Himawari’s life. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans are quite exciting since the upcoming chapter will pack a ton of action for fans to enjoy. Let’s take a look at some of the key events in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans, which are important to the overall plot progression.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans: Jura threatens Himawari and makes contact with Team 10

Jura mentioned the reason for his presence in Konohagakure to Himawari and Team 10, which is comprised of Inojin, Shikadai, and Chocho. Jura stated that he sensed Kurama’s chakra within Himawari, which is what drew him to the village in the first place. He assumed that it was Naruto Uzumaki, but he was quite shocked to see that it was the Seventh Hokage’s beloved daughter who seemed to have the Kyuubi chakra.

Jura attempted to seal Himawari, but Inojin and Shikadai’s coordinated maneuver saved her in the nick of time. The Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans showed Shikadai’s Shadow Style and Inojin’s artistic ninjutsu technique working in tandem. This impressed Jura, and he stated that he wouldn’t hesitate to kill the lot if they got in his way.

Boruto encounters Kawaki on his way to Konohagakure

Kashin Koji alerted Boruto and asked him to head to Leaf Village since it was under attack. However, he encountered Kawaki on the way, and a short yet decisive battle ensued. Kawaki attempted to use the Black Receiver Rods against Boruto, and the latter managed to dodge with relative ease.

Kawaki’s attacks were countered with little to no effort, and Boruto was shocked to see the lack of preparation by Kawaki. He activated his Karma Mode, and this resonated the Karma Mode in Boruto as well. Shortly, the protagonist fled the scene, fearing that the Karma Mode could not be controlled.

Jura uses a mini Tailed Beast Bomb against Himawari

As per the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans, it seems like Jura used a miniature version of the Tailed Beast Bomb. He directed this towards Himawari and Team 10. However, the shinobis managed to barely dodge it, and it seemed to have caused massive damage to the village. This alerted Sarada Uchiha, who was running towards the explosion. The shinobis weren’t unscathed, and Inojin managed to pick up his comrades just in time.

Himawari asks Team 10 to let her go so she can isolate herself from them. She didn’t want others to get hurt because of her. During a conversation, Himawari seemed to have lost consciousness for a moment. This is when the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 raw scans revealed that she had entered the Bijuu Plane of the Mental World. This is a space where all the Tailed Beasts can communicate with each other, along with the Jinchuriki, who is completely in sync with their Bijuu.

The manga ended with a miniature version of Kurama in the aforementioned space, and he was shocked because the Shinju managed to locate him. He looked at Himawari and asked her if she knew him. Himawari, in a very nervous tone, acknowledged him as the Nine-Tailed Beast.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

