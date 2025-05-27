Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Ikemoto debunks a popular myth around Himawari in the latest interview

The world of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to grow ever more interesting as the plot progresses. About 22 chapters in, the story has reached a boiling point, with Jura arriving directly at Boruto Uzumaki's location. As per Kashin Koji's predictions, this is likely the blonde's final bout, as he seemingly cannot win against an opponent this powerful. That is in regard to the main plot.

Meanwhile, outside the story, May 2025 marks nine years since the Boruto series first began publication. To celebrate the occasion, illustrator Mikio Ikemoto sat down with V-Jump for an interview, discussing the fantastic Shinobi world of Naruto's next generation. The most frequently asked questions from fans were posed to Ikemoto, and his answers were intriguing, to say the least.

This feature addresses one that quells a popular myth around a certain Himawari Uzumaki.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Popular Himawari myth quashed by creator

Himawari Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex illustrator Mikio Ikemoto was asked a series of eight questions focused on the series. One of them centered on Himawari Uzumaki, who has been absent from the manga's recent happenings—likely for good reason. She was last seen when Jura and Hidari were at Konoha and seemed to have awakened a familiar power within her. The question and answer were as follows:

Q: Was the power Daemon felt from Himawari actually Kurama's ?

A: Daemon actually felt the future synergy potential of Himawari, who is of Uzumaki and Hyuuga bloodline and Kurama's chakra.

This question refers to a scene from the Omnipotence Arc, where Daemon and Himawari had an unexpected run-in. Whilst outside shopping with Eida, Sarada, Sumire, and Boruto, Daemon sensed an abnormally powerful presence. He rushed outside to find Himawari, who was emitting a strange aura despite her "weak appearance." Daemon tried to attack her but was stopped by the blonde.

This brief encounter became a major talking point in the fandom. Many speculated that there was definitely something about Himawari, with Daemon sensing it only adding to the intrigue. The most popular explanation was that she possessed Kurama's chakra within her, or rather, the Nine Tails itself. Now, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, that has proven true.

Himawari Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Albeit briefly, chapters 9 and 10 showed Himawari exhibiting an amazing Chakra compatibility with the Nine Tails within her. Still in its rawest form, she yet displayed immense power. This is what Ikemoto was referring to when asked about Daemon and Himawari's interaction. The former's ability to sense intent to harm him also extends to sensing the intense presence, and that's what Himawari was exuding.

It wasn't her specifically, but how compatible she would be in the future with Kurama's Chakra. This was, looking back now, probably the biggest hint that she inherited the Nine Tails' power from her father and would one day wield it. Such was established by the Tailed Beast's brief appearance in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Himawari taking an initial Jinchuriki form.

As Jura noted, she was more Tailed Beast than Jinchuriki, indicating a high potency. Even her Tailed Beast Bomb was able to match Jura's own, despite her accessing this power for the first time. For now, all eyes are on the Boruto vs Jura fight, with the blonde predicted to die. But fate always has other plans for the blonde, and it is possible that Himawari will soon play a crucial part in that fate.

Final Thoughts

Himawari Uzumaki in Jinchuriki form (Image via Viz Media)

As Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now at an intriguing and tense point, the narrative tension intensifies with Boruto’s confrontation against Jura—a battle predicted to end badly for the blonde. However, even amidst this exciting battle, Himawari Uzumaki has emerged as a subject of interest, given her untapped potential and surprising powers.

A recent V-Jump interview with Mikio Ikemoto established that the little Uzumaki girl holds within her a deep harmony with the Nine Tails' Chakra. Although not a direct host, the blend of her Uzumaki-Hyuga blood, coupled with what has seemingly been passed down from her father, has granted her a potentially formidable power and compatibility.

This was teased through the original Boruto series before being confirmed later in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. There is likely a developmental arc for her in the future, and her earlier bout with Jura stands as a testament. She hasn't been given these abilities for naught, and with her brother tiptoeing a dangerous line, she could be the unexpected savior he didn't know he needed.

