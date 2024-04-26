Boruto Two Blue Vortex's Kawaki has become the next character on "Fraud Watch"

Boruto Two Blue Vortex hasn’t had any shortage of captivating moments in the manga. Since Masashi Kishimoto became involved in the story, the plot has progressed incredibly well, with a lot of action packed into the last few chapters.

While characters like Boruto and Himawari Uzumaki are shining brighter than ever, others seem to have received the short end of the stick in terms of development. One character who has been thoroughly underwhelming ever since the Two Blue Vortex manga came out is Kawaki, who has been put on the fraud watch list by fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Understanding why Kawaki is being called a fraud by fans

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Over the years, the anime and manga community has come up with certain phrases that are unique to this particular medium. One such term that has gained popularity is "fraud," which is frequently used by fans to indicate a character's weakness, particularly when the series establishes said character as being extremely strong.

Those who have read the Boruto series know that Kawaki has always had a natural affinity for combat and ninjutsu. As the series progressed, he grew stronger and, like the protagonist, became a full-fledged Otsutsuki. With such abilities, he was always a force to be reckoned with, and fans expected a significant boost in his strength following the time jump.

Boruto returned stronger than ever; Mitsuki also grew as a fighter; and Himawari is now a Jinchuriki. Therefore, fans thought that Kawaki, too, would have grown just as much. However, he was taken down by Jura in just one shot, and even Mitsuki managed to catch him by surprise, incapacitating him so he could chase down Boruto.

The final nail in the coffin was the interaction with the protagonist in the latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex. All Kawaki could talk about was wanting to hunt down Boruto. Therefore, one would expect him to be prepared and more importantly, keep up with him in a fight. However, the brief fight against the protagonist was incredibly short and one-sided. In fact, it wasn’t even a contest because Boruto was overwhelmingly strong.

Kawaki managed to summon the Black Receiver rods in an attempt to attack Boruto. However, the latter dodged with absolutely no effort. Kawaki mutated his arm and attempted to punch his opponent. However, he telegraphed this attack considerably, and Boruto countered with a simple punch to the gut. This almost put Kawaki out of commission, and after receiving the blow, Boruto even berated him in front of Delta.

Kawaki’s lack of power and skills shocked Boruto, who even questioned the former if he even trained during those years. He has constantly been defeated and humiliated by almost every person he has ever tried to fight. These are some of the reasons why fans believe that he is on the “fraud watchlist.”

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

