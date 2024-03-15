Boruto Two Blue Vortex theory: Kawaki could enter a shocking alliance with a villain (& it's not with Code)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga is progressing at a phenomenal rate, and fans are anxiously waiting for more content. New threats have been introduced, stakes are getting higher, and characters have gotten substantially stronger. The Boruto Two Blue Vortex story has clearly entered its final stages.

At first, Code, with his limiters removed, was one of the biggest threats we could perceive. However, that no longer seems to be the case since he was defeated with little to no effort from Boruto's end. Jura and the other Divine Tree entities seem to be receiving the lion’s share of screentime.

One fan in particular came up with a theory that stated the possibility of Kawaki teaming up with one of the Divine Tree entities. Let’s take a look at the fan theory as well as the possibility of it occurring in the upcoming chapter of the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Fan theory that connects Kawaki to a villain in the upcoming chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Jura as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Before we get into this topic, it is important to understand that this is a fan theory proposed by the animanga community that follows the manga series. We urge the fanbase to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for the upcoming chapter to get confirmation on the same.

The upcoming chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex will focus on Kawaki and, more importantly, Jura. Fans have reason to believe that Kawaki could potentially team up with Jura when he decides to assault Konohagakure. The only reason he wants to attack the village is to draw out his target, who is Naruto Uzumaki.

Given that Kawaki’s main target at the moment is Boruto, there is a possibility that he might team up with Jura in order to take out his former friend. There could be a conditional agreement between Jura and Kawaki. The latter could offer Naruto to Jura, or at least pretend to do so.

Before that, however, Jura will have to team up with Kawaki and take on Boruto, who has gotten considerably stronger. This particular situation can be traced back to the very first chapter of the manga series, where Boruto says, “I can’t believe you’re willing to go this far.”

Kawaki and Boruto as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

The upcoming chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex will confirm whether or not the abovementioned events will take place. While this is an interesting fan theory, the likelihood of the events taking place is slightly low. From a writer’s standpoint, forcing a fight between Kawaki and Boruto isn’t the best move since that fight could use a lot more build-up. However, if these events take place, then fans can expect Boruto to take them both on and defeat Jura.

Furthermore, Kawaki has shown repeatedly that he would go to great lengths to save Naruto Uzumaki. He wants to save Naruto so bad that he is willing to kill his son, seal Naruto in a different dimension and be on the receiving end of his mentor’s hate for the rest of his life. It will be interesting to see how the upcoming chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex pans out.

