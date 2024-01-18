Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4 is set to be released on Thursday, January 24, 2024, at 4 am JST. This second season has continued what made the 2021 debut season so appealing, although the latest episode also proved how far Fumiya Tomozaki has come not only as a protagonist, but also when it comes to social interactions, as he was able to engage with Tama and help that character improve in terms of making friends too, which is a huge sign of Fumiya's growth.

The episode was also very important to showcase how different Fumiya and Aoi Hinami are, not just as people, but also when it comes to teaching, with the former being more flexible and the latter a lot stricter.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3 is very likely to address these issues while also focusing on both characters and other situations that take place in their school.

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4 release date and time

Fumiya in episode 3 (Image via Project No. 9).

Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4 will be released on Thursday, January 24, at 4 am JST. Based on what has been known thus far, this series will follow a weekly release schedule, although there is no confirmation regarding the number of episodes. Considering that the previous season had 12 episodes, there is a very big chance that this one is going to follow suit.

While January 24 is the release date in Japan, here are the different release dates in their respective time zones for people who want to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, January 24, 2024 11 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, January 24, 2024 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 24, 2024 7 pm Central European Time Wednesday, January 24, 2024 8 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 12:30 am Philippine Standard Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 5 am Australia Central Standard Time Thursday, January 25, 2024 6 am

Where to watch Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4?

For those anime fans who want to catch up to Fumiya and Aoi's adventures this season, they can start watching this series on multiple platforms. These include AT-X, Tokyo MX, and BS11, which are some of the most prominent when it comes to anime in Japan.

As for viewers living abroad, they can watch the anime on Crunchyroll, since the platform currently holds the streaming rights for the series. However, as most people know by now, they will have to pay a subscription fee.

Recap of Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 3

Shot of the latest episode (Image via Project No. 9).

One of the biggest plot points of the latest episode was Fumiya trying to help Tama when it comes to the department of social interactions. This was a significant moment in the series thus far, because it shows how much Fumiya has grown as a character and how he is now capable of helping others with their social problems, such as Aoi did for him when they first and through most of the anime.

On the other hand, this episode also showed how much Fumiya and Aoi have changed since the start of the series. While Fumiya has gained a lot more confidence and now believes in himself, there is still this feeling that Aoi is not fully sure of who she is, which is something that the protagonist even mentioned in this episode, proving that could be a plot point moving forward.

What to expect from Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4?

Aoi Hinami in episode 2 (Image via Project No. 9).

As mentioned earlier, the nature of this series is very episodic, so it is hard to predict how Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage episode 4 is going to go. However, the focus of most chapters is set around Fumiya and Aoi and how their actions have a butterfly effect on the rest of the cast.