Brick City Anime Festival 2023: Guest appearances, schedule, and more

With Brick City Anime Festival 2023 set to take place soon in Ocala, Florida, anime fans may want to soon book tickets for the same as the schedule is jam-packed with several fun events, panels, guest appearances, and competitions.

The Brick City Anime Festival is Ocala Florida's Two-Day Anime & Cosplay Convention.

Let's take a look at the schedule and all the guests who will be appearing at the convention this weekend, February 11 and 12, at the World Equestrian Center.

Everything you need to know about Brick City Anime Festival 2023

Guest appearances

Ray Chase and Max Mittelman (Image via Brick City Anime Festival 2023)

The voice actors set to appear as guests at Brick City Anime Festival 2023 are as follows:

Ray Chase - Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Final Fantasy XV

Max Mittelman - One Punch Man, Persona 5, The Seven Deadly Sins

Leks Le - Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Tokyo Revengers

Robbie Daymond - Sailor Moon, Jujutsu Kaisen, Boruto

Newton Pittman - Fairy Tail, My Hero Academia, A Certain Magical Index

Leah Clark - My Hero Academia, Fairy Tail, Soul Eater

Adam McCarthur - Jujutsu Kaisen, Tokyo Revengers, Star Vs The Forces of Evil

Anne Yatco - Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach, Genshin Impact

Adam McArthur and Anne Yatco (Image via Brick City Anime Festival 2023)

The cosplayers set to make guest appearances at the Brick City Anime Festival 2023 are KendelB, Caughtredheaded, Nicoolinn, Breezy_Cos, Nikkosplay, LunarNoir, Soupninjaha, Jonesy.Cosplays, Peachy Peaches Cosplay, Abradorable, and Blackflame16.

Additionally, Art Director at Rooster Teeth - RWBY, Erin Winn, and Artist Ozzyoz Da Virus are set to appear as guests.

Mirai Maid Cafe promotional picture (Image via Brick City Anime Festival 2023)

Meanwhile, Mirai Maid Cafe will present the convention's popular Maid Cafe experience complete with tasty treats, games with maids, and a cute dance performance.

Fans in Frame will take over the responsibility of clicking pictures at the Cosplay Photo OP Area.

A quick look at the festival schedule

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Road to the Swordsmith Village poster (Image via Ufotable)

While individual guest schedules are yet to be revealed, here is what has all been revealed as part of the schedule for the Brick City Anime Festival 2023:

Saturday, February 11, 2023

10:30 AM - 10:45 AM: Opening Ceremony

11 AM - 11:45 AM: Novastars AC - New Anime Series Sneak Peak

12 PM - 12:45 PM: Jujutsu Kaisen Panel

1 PM - 1:45 PM: Demon Slayer Panel

2 PM - 2:45 PM: My Hero meets Fairy Tail Q&A

3 PM - 3:45 PM: Anime Battle Bracket

4 PM - 4:45 PM: Japanese Culture Panel

5 PM - 5:45 PM: Competitive Cosplay Contest

Teyvat as seen in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Sunday, February 12, 2023

11 AM - 11:45 AM: Teyvat Feud

12 PM - 12:45 PM: Aleks Le Q&A

1 PM - 1:45 PM: LAVA w/ Robbie Daymond, Ray Chase, and Max Mittelman

2 PM - 2:45 PM: Leah Clark & Newton Pittman Q&A with Aleks Le and Ray Chase

3 PM - 3:45 PM: Game Difficulty Level: Queen of Hearts

4 PM - 4:25 PM: Kohei Hattori Performance

4:30 PM - 6 PM: All Ages Cosplay Contest

Additional information about the convention and its schedule is currently available on the Brick City Anime Festival's website and social media accounts.

Poll : 0 votes