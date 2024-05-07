"Bro thinks he's Yuji Itadori": Hyunjin's Met Gala outfit turns him into Jujutsu Kaisen MC

Yuji Itadori, the Jujutsu Kaisen MC, is arguably one of the most influential modern shonen anime characters. His bubbly personality and looks skyrocketed his popularity and there are plenty of people who are inspired by this character when they embark on their cosplaying journey.

This time, however, Hyunjin, a rapper from the band Stray Kids, seems to be in the limelight because of his resemblance to the Jujutsu Kaisen MC in the outfit he donned for the Met Gala 2024. This led fans on social media to say things like "Bro thinks he's Yuji Itadori."

Naturally, a portion of the anime and manga community that also follows Korean Pop Music religiously, had plenty to say on this matter. Netizens took to X to express their opinions.

The Met Gala is one of the biggest events in world of fashion, and an invitation to this event is highly sought after. This is a fundraiser hosted by the Vogue magazine, in benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Why were fans reacting to Hyunjin’s Met Gala outfit and its potential connection to the Jujutsu Kaisen MC?

Expand Tweet

Hyunjin is one of the biggest names in the K-pop sphere and Stray Kids as a group has been making waves in the recent past. Therefore, the band’s invitation to the Met Gala was met with plenty of anticipation because fans wanted to see their favorite artists express themselves through specially designed outfits.

However, the outfit that was donned by the South Korean rapper was quite similar to the Jujutsu Kaisen MC.

Yuji Itadori, despite wearing a Jujutsu High uniform, styles it in a unique manner. The red-hooded navy blue uniform with the golden-colored button seemed to have inspired Hyunjin’s Met Gala outfit.

The rapper was seen in a navy blue-colored long-sleeve jacket with a red-colored collar. Hyunjin’s Met Gala outfit also featured a lapel flower, the color and size of which resembled the golden-colored button seen on Itadori. This is why fans had reason to believe that Hyunjin’s Met Gala outfit was inspired by the Jujutsu Kaisen MC.

How did fans react to Hyunjin’s Met Gala outfit?

Expand Tweet

It's quite clear that the majority of netizens had reason to believe that Hyunjin attempted to cosplay the Jujutsu Kaisen MC. The resemblance cannot be dismissed since there are far too many similar elements that are common in both the outfits.

"Why’s he cosplaying yuji," said one fan.

"I legit thought he cosplayed itadori yuji," said another.

"Bro pulling that yuji cosplay to the met gala," said one netizen.

While it's unclear whether or not the South Korean rapper intended to cosplay Yuji Itadori, it's evident that his designer was certainly inspired by the popular shonen anime character.

The Jujutsu Kaisen MC as seen in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Some fans weren't too pleased with how the outfit turned out for various reasons. One of the main reasons was that it didn't seem to match this year's theme - Garden of Time. Fans weren't happy with the styling and opined that the brand did a poor job.

"Why doesn't it fit the theme??" said one fan.

"Because unfortunately he was styled by tommy hillfiger and that brand never styles their celebrity reps correctly. always boring, mediocre, and off theme." said another.

"No one cares omg they look so basic," said one netizen.

While some fans were happy to see their favorite rapper dressed like Yuji, the end result was certainly underwhelming, especially with regards to the theme of this year's Met Gala.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Jujutsu Kaisen in 90s anime style sends fans to the "Golden Era"

Jujutsu Kaisen's ending will depend on Megumi's return, not Sukuna's defeat

Yuji's version of Divine Flame could destroy Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

Fact Check: Is there a Chinese sorcerer whom Sukuna fears in Jujutsu Kaisen? Viral rumor debunked