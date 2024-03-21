Bucchigiri?! Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bucchigiri?! Episode 10, titled Fallen Friend! This Love, This Pain, This Almond Tofu!, is set to premiere on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 11 pm JST. It will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and other networks. For streaming, one can visit Crunchyroll.

In the last episode, viewers saw how Arajin and Matakara's friendship, which had just begun to improve, suffered yet again, as Matakara plunged deeper into despair. At the same time, he was unknowingly falling into the trap laid by Ichiya, who had tactfully seized the opportunity to switch his vessel. Now, in Episode 10 viewers will be looking forward to seeing how Arajin navigates the situation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 10 Release date and time

Arajin and Senya's relation might be soured in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

As per the information available on the official website of the anime, Bucchigiri?!, episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 11 pm JST on Saturday, March 23, 2024. But for those who watch the English-subbed and dubbed episodes, the episodes will become available at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Saturday March 23, 2024 9:30 am Central Daylight Time Saturday March 23, 2024 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time Saturday March 23, 2024 12:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 23, 2024 4:30 pm Central European Time Saturday March 23, 2024 5:30 pm India Standard Time Saturday March 23, 2024 10:00 pm Philippine Standard Time Sunday March 24, 2024 12:30 am Japan Standard Time Sunday March 24, 2024 1:30 am Australian Central Daylight Sunday March 24, 2024 3:00 am

Bucchigiri?! Episode 10 streaming details

Ichiya as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

The next episode will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll for viewers all over the world about two hours after its initial broadcast in Japan. Despite the unfortunate delay, the platform provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy the episode with English subtitles.

Bucchigiri?! Episode 9 recap

Shindo as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

In the previous episode, Shindo was taken aback when he found out that Ichiya transferred to Matakara. But for Ichiya, it was a natural decision, as he always preferred a more powerful host. Moreover, he was drawn to the profound darkness within Matakara.

Matakara only went home once after that. There, he was greeted by Komao and Zabu, who had brought food to cheer him up. However, Matakara simply took his savings and left without a word. Along the way, he encountered Arajin, but due to the latter's own reluctance, they did not talk and Matakara continued on his journey.

At the Honki shrine, where Matakara had sought sanctuary, he found himself plagued by a shadow. Ichiya explained to him that the shadow represented his inner weakness and his desire to flee. He suggested that by accepting him, Matakara could eliminate the shadow creature, but Matakara, who had always struggled to overcome his weakness, remained skeptical.

Ichiya further insisted that Matakara should distance himself from others because friends only offer solace to the weak and are of no use to those striving to become Honki People. He also pointed out that Matakara's weakness was largely due to his dependence on Arajin, who therefore needed to be defeated.

Ichiya and Senya as seen in the previous episode (Image via MAPPA)

The following day, while Arajin was heading for a bath, Senya mentioned that Arajin and Matakara reminded him of himself and another individual with whom he had trained to become Honki People. This individual was Ichiya, with whom Senya had trained since childhood. However, he did not finish the story, leaving out the reason for their falling out.

Next, Arajin was challenged by Matakara and they engaged in a brief fight, which ended when Arajin surrendered and Matakara also retreated. Ichiya noticed that it was Matakara's kindness that prevented him from finishing off Arajin. Thus, that night, Ichiya kept provoking Matakara, taunting his weakness. It seemed that Ichiya could possess Matakara once the latter was enraged.

In the meantime, Arajin met up with Shindo and learned that Senya intended to possess his body.

What to expect from Bucchigiri?! Episode 10? (speculative)

Matakara possessed as seen in Bucchigiri?! (Image via MAPPA)

Bucchigiri?! is an entirely original anime production, and as such, a precise synopsis of the upcoming episode is not available. However, based on the events at the very end of the previous chapter, viewers have some insight into Ichiya's plans for the future.

While dismissing Shindo, he hinted at his ability to possess his host, which might explain his interest in Matakara. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see how Arajin responds upon learning that Senya also intends to possess him.

Related links:

Underrated anime produced by MAPPA

10 must-watch Winter 2024 anime

Best high school anime