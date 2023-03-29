Buddy Daddies episode 12 preview hints at the possibility of season 2

Buddy Daddies episode 12 will be the final installment for season 1. With one episode left to conclude the first season, the Buddy Daddies fandom is going frenzy, anticipating if the series will impart a fitting end.

As unveiled in a recent interview with Comic Natalie, the voice actors, Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Kazuki Kurusu) and Kouki Uchiyama (Rei Suwa), proclaimed that episodes 10 to 12 would be taking a heavy toll on fans’ hearts.

Given the VA’s interview and how the events turned out, fans presumed episode 12 would mark the end of the series. However, with the recently dropped teaser of Buddy Daddies episode 12, “Daughter’s Daddies,” fans are having second thoughts about the finale and are expecting the possibilities of the series’ renewal.

Buddy Daddies episode 12 sees Kazuki, Rei, and Miri preparing for Christmas celebrations

The recently dropped preview teaser of Buddy Daddies episode 12 shows that Kazuki and Rei are finally back together with their beloved daughter. As asserted by Kazuki in the previous episode, “Everyone Will Be Hypocrites,” he has determined to turn their make-believe family into a real one.

Initially, Kazuki was not on-board with the idea, as he didn’t want to put Miri’s life at risk. However, Rei implied to Kazuki that they could start over by quitting the organization. Although Kyuutaro was surprised by their resolve, he was still concerned about the consequences.

The teaser shows that Kazuki, Rei, and Miri are finally back together as a family, and it appears they are still at Kyuutaro’s safehouse due to the imminent danger from the Suwa organization. Given Ogino’s cold-blooded disposition, he will continue pursuing Kazuki and Miri, the two targets on his list, until he gets their last words.

However, the Buddy Daddies episode 12 teaser sees Miri and her dads busy preparing for the Christmas celebration and minimal possibility of an encounter between the assassins. The preview teaser has surprisingly increased the expectations for Buddy Daddies season 2 as the upcoming episode is surmised to center on the slice-of-life goodness of the series.

Miri will be participating in a Christmas event at the daycare, which she is very psyched about. Rei and Kazuki had to lie to the child after Misaki's death, assuring her that her mother won’t miss out on her performance. It will eventually be an absolute tear-jerker for fans as they know Miri won’t see her mom anymore or will get to eat her specially cooked hamburgers.

Buddy Daddies episode 12 teaser also sees Miri being dropped off at the daycare by her dads. Kazuki is seen dressed casually, but Rei is all suited up, indicating that fans must brace themselves for some edge-of-the-seat action coming their way. Kazuki has pinky-promised Miri at the daycare, affirming that her papas won’t miss her performance at any cost.

The series has a lot to cover, including the face-off between Ogino and the buddy daddies, Rei confronting his father for quitting his line of work, Kyuutaro betraying the organization, and many more. As the upcoming episode won’t be an hour-long special, there likely will be another season.

Buddy Daddies has garnered a lot of positive reception over time, and fans can surely gauge the renewal chances of the series. The confirmation for Buddy Daddies season 2 is expected to be announced on Friday, March 31, 2023, after P.A. Works drops the finale for the season.

