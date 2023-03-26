Buddy Daddies episode 11: Misaki’s second chance at life as a mother sees a tragic end

Buddy Daddies episode 11 became one of the most anticipated episodes of Spring 2023. Fans have eagerly awaited the episode due to Miri's painful separation from Kazuki and Rei in Buddy Daddies episode 10, Lost at Sea. Although Misaki Unasaka became one of the most despised characters in the series, with how the latest episode ended, fans can't help but feel sorry for her.

Fans were skeptical of Misaki's intentions after she threatened both Kazuki and Rei with informing officials about their line of work to reclaim Miri. However, Buddy Daddies episode 11, Everyone Will Be Hypocrites, revealed that Misaki was genuinely trying to have a new beginning by getting her life together and diligently undertaking her motherly duties.

Buddy Daddies episode 11 sees Misaki entrusting Miri to Kazuki

After the release of Buddy Daddies episode 11, fans of the show who took to Twitter to express their hatred for Misaki after the previous episode aired felt bad for misjudging the character. Since her debut in the series, it was apparent that she had gone through too much in life, which resulted in her abandoning Miri. According to Misaki, the child reminded her of the mistakes she made in life.

Developing throat cancer and seeing her life fall apart caused Misaki to realize that she had made a huge mistake by abandoning Miri and decided to go to any length to live with her child for the remaining days of her life.

umelin 🥀 @umelin_ !!! smth about open palms & opening yourself up to idea of change, smth about misaki reaching &bleeding for family, smth about kazuki who's always tried the hardest of these 3 being the one to close up, smth about rei catching that fist, reminding him of this warmth #buddydaddies !!! smth about open palms & opening yourself up to idea of change, smth about misaki reaching &bleeding for family, smth about kazuki who's always tried the hardest of these 3 being the one to close up, smth about rei catching that fist, reminding him of this warmth #buddydaddies https://t.co/UbzVFeF7e3

As Misaki proclaimed to be a changed person in front of Rei and Kazuki, it was apparent that she took a decisive resolve and won’t run away from her duties as a mother. Misaki was well aware that she would be unable to cover Miri's daycare expenses, house rent, and other expenses, but she was steadfast in her determination.

Misaki apologized to Miri for leaving her behind and making her feel lonely. She even promised that she would become a changed person, but the little soul could hardly comprehend what was happening around her.

エイジト (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵) ☄️ @AZIT___ buddy daddies needs to calm down bc my heart clearly can't take any more of this pain buddy daddies needs to calm down bc my heart clearly can't take any more of this pain https://t.co/0kFnFwTeV6

Despite Rei agreeing to leave everything behind and do anything for the organization, his father ordered Ogino to kill everyone that held sentimental value for his son, including Kazuki Kurusu. Although Kazuki made it in time, it was too late to save Misaki from Ogino.

Misaki knew that it was the end of the road for her, so she asked Kazuki to protect Miri and apologize to her on her behalf for not making it to her Christmas party. Kazuki was persistent in saving Misaki, as he didn’t want to see Miri sad. After seeing Miri, Misaki ran her fingers through her cheek before taking her last breath.

Annie @AMMWriter21



#BuddyDaddies #Buddy_Daddies I'm glad that Miri will have this closure, and that Misaki is apologising for her previous actions in regards to her daughter. I'm glad that Miri will have this closure, and that Misaki is apologising for her previous actions in regards to her daughter.#BuddyDaddies #Buddy_Daddies https://t.co/VDTc3wRTes

Annie @AMMWriter21



#BuddyDaddies #Buddy_Daddies The focus on Misaki's last words reminding me of Rei's mentor. His last words were one of relief/almost joy. Misaki's are of regret and apology. That's twice now Ryo hasn't gotten his last words. The focus on Misaki's last words reminding me of Rei's mentor. His last words were one of relief/almost joy. Misaki's are of regret and apology. That's twice now Ryo hasn't gotten his last words.#BuddyDaddies #Buddy_Daddies https://t.co/D8BYQnppCL

Kazuki and Miri’s lives could have been in danger if it weren’t for Kyuutaro, who surprisingly made it in time and took both of them to his safe house, which was off the grid. Kyuutaro eventually revealed to Rei and Kazuki that he knew about the Suwa boss' intentions from the beginning, which is why he had to return Miri to her birth mother.

Kyuutaro took his job very seriously and even advised Rei and Kazuki not to involve people in their lives to put them at risk. However, knowing that Miri’s life was in danger caused him to betray the organization, which was one of the things that relieved fans.

Kazuki and Rei have decided to give up their assassins' lives and live as Miri’s papas. They have also announced their retirement to Kyuutaro, which means they have finally given up being hitmen. However, in the Buddy Daddies' upcoming episode of the grand finale, they will face Shigeki, who heavily condemns betraying the organization.

