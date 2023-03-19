Buddy Daddies episode 11 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

The previous episode of Buddy Daddies ending on a sad note shook the entire fandom as Miri being separated from her papas was the most unexpected and upsetting thing that has happened in the series by far. The heartbreaking episode caused fans to storm Twitter, venting their anger and sorrow for how things transpired between their beloved characters.

As proclaimed by Toshiyuki Toyonaga and Koki Uchiyama, the voice actors of Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, the remaining three anime episodes will expectedly take an emotional toll on the series’ fans.

Evidently, episode 10 has proven that things will be too much to bear, making fans worldwide frightened of what the future holds for their beloved family.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Buddy Daddies anime and manga series.

Buddy Daddies episode 11 to be released on March 25, 2023

Buddy Daddies episode 11 will be released this Saturday, March 25, on Tokyo MX at 12 am JST. The episode will later run on other popular Japanese syndications, including BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Crunchyroll is streaming Buddy Daddies exclusively on its platform for free.

The free version of Crunchyroll comes with many ads, so for an uninterrupted experience, viewers can switch to Crunchyroll's paid-up version by subscribing to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo). New subscribers on Crunchyroll can get a 14-day free trial.

The release timings of the anime series are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 24, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 24, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 24, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, March 24, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, March 24, 8:30 pm

Central European Time: Friday, March 24, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, March 25, 1:30 am

Philippines time: Friday, March 24, 11 pm

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 11?

As the assassins have finally parted ways with Miri, things aren’t going to be the same for them. In the final moments of the previous episode, titled Lost At Sea, Kazuki told Rei that it was not too late for them to achieve “Normal Happiness,” by which he possibly implied that they should finally call quits on their profession as assassins and lead an ordinary life.

Kazuki and Rei will expectedly retire from their line of work, which would ultimately lead to them betraying the organization. Rei might confront his father about forfeiting the position as the head of the organization, as he is already scuffling with the dilemma after he killed the person who groomed him to be an assassin.

As asserted by the voice actors during the interview with Comic Natalie, episodes 10, 11, and 12 will leave fans with a lump in their throats.

A brief recap of Buddy Daddies episode 10

Kazuki and Rei ran into Miri’s mother at the daycare, who wanted her daughter back. As the altercation was creating a ruckus, Rei inverted Miusaki to their apartment, where they could discuss the situation quietly. Misaki revealed that she contracted throat cancer, which is why she couldn’t sing anymore, and even her boyfriend kicked her out.

Kazuki was reluctant to allow Misaki to take Miri, but suddenly she hinted that she knew about their profession and won’t be letting her daughter where her life would be threatened. Kazuki and Rei eventually discovered that it was Kyuutaro who told Misaki about her daughter living with dangerous people.

Kyuutaro revealed to Kazuki and Rei that the organization’s head had ordered Ogino to track them and Miri. Rei realized that his father was planning to kill Kazuki and Miri. While Kazuki was still persistent on not losing Miri, Kyuutaro reminded him and Rei that it was them who assassinated the child’s father.

Kazuki and Rei decided to take Miri on one last fun-filled day out as a family. Kazuki wondered if Miri would forgive them if she learned the truth. Kazuki wanted to end the day by riding on the Ferris wheel, where he and Rei realized they got far more than their share.

Kazuki and Rei parted ways with Miri once and for all by lying to her that she could have a sleepover at her mother’s house before handing her over to Misaki.

