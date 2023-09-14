Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX, following which, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Dazai saving Sigma from the elevator fall. In the process, Dazai fractured his leg, soon after which, Chuuya arrived and shot him. Elsewhere, Sigma managed to learn about Fyodor, however, the information left him unconscious. Meanwhile, Fukuchi activated the One Order, while Aya tried to pull the sword out of Bram.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 may provide a conclusion for Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc

Release date and time, where to watch

Aya and Bram as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 is set to be titled Twilight Goodbye. It will be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

Episode 11 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, September 20

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, September 20

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, September 20

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, which will be followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10

Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 3), saw Dazai and Sigma avoid drowning in the elevator. However, soon after, the elevator began falling down. At that moment, Dazai saved Sigma and fell down himself, fracturing his leg. Soon after, Chuuya shot him in the head. Around the same time, Sigma managed to look into Fyodor's mind.

Elsewhere, Fukuchi activated the One Order, ordering all military worldwide to initiate their attack. Meanwhile, Aya tried to pull the sword out of Bram to prevent the impending doom. At the same time, Atsushi came to Aya's rescue but ended up fighting Akutagawa.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11?

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11, titled Twilight Goodbye, will most likely give fans a conclusion for the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc. With practically no one else left to save the day, there is a good chance that Aya may take drastic measures to pull out the sword from Bram.

Otherwise, there remains a slight glimmer of hope that the Bloodhounds member Teruko may change her mind and choose to go against her leader Fukuchi. Given her strength, she should either be able to pull out the sword from Bram or fight Fukuchi on her own.

