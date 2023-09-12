Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 has fans panicking (and it's not because of Dazai's fate in Episode 10)

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 set to release its tenth episode, the anime is nearing its end. However, unbeknownst to anime-only fans, the anime content has caught up with the manga content. The same was confirmed with the anime's latest preview that unveiled what chapter the next episode will adapt to.

The previous episode revealed Fukuchi and Fukuzawa's shared past as it unveiled how Fukuchi turned evil. That said, upon failing to theorize Fukuchi's true goal, Fukuzawa was stabbed. Elsewhere, Fyodor and Chuuya returned as they trapped Dazai and Sigma in an elevator and flooded it.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Bungo Stray Dogs manga.

Fans worry about the rushed ending for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 set to be released on Wednesday, September 13, the anime released the episode's preview, revealing what was set to happen in the upcoming anime release. While the upcoming episode preview left fans excited about what was to come, it also left them panicking about it.

As evident from the preview, the upcoming episode was set to see Chuuya seemingly shoot Osamu Dazai. If one were to compare the anime's preview to the manga, it is easy to understand that Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 will adapt the story till the manga's chapter 109. Given that the manga series has only released 110 chapters, it is quite evident that the anime has caught up with the Bungo Stray Dogs manga series.

Given that the anime has been listed for 11 episodes. it is quite clear that Studio BONES will be left with next to no content for the Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 finale. With chapter 110 only being released recently, the anime studio only has about 1.5 chapters worth of content to animate for the final episode.

That said, considering the amount of time taken to animate a single episode, it is to be expected that Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11 will have an anime-original story.

There were some fans who found the scenario funny as Bungo Stray Dogs fans ended up being the only fanbase that cannot be spoiled by manga readers. Given that both forms of media are nearly on the same page, there was no way a manga reader could spoil an anime-watcher's experience.

Meanwhile, other fans were worried about the anime's future. With no more source material to adapt, fans found it almost impossible for the anime to return with a new season in the future. Even if the mangaka were to release new chapters and provide new source material, the anime studio would have already ended the anime with an original ending. That would make the possibility of a sequel season nearly impossible.

Upon being worried about the anime series, one fan decided to ask the manga author Kafka Asagiri directly about the story's status. As expected, the manga author did not respond to the question.

However, the fan might have been on the right track with their question. Given that Bungo Stray Dogs has an author and an illustrator, there is a good possibility that anime studio BONES might have worked alongside the manga author to come up with an ending to Bungo Stray Dogs season 5. Nevertheless, fans will have to wait until both, the manga and anime release to confirm the same.

