Bungo Stray Dogs watch order: All anime seasons and movies, explained

In recent years, Bungo Stray Dogs has captivated fans with its unique blend of supernatural abilities and literary references. Created by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, Bungo Stray Dogs introduces us to a world where characters possess extraordinary powers inspired by famous literary figures.

The series revolves around Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan with a peculiar ability, who joins the Armed Detective Agency, a group tasked with solving supernatural cases. Together, they navigate a world filled with secret organizations, eccentric characters, and thrilling battles.

The series has multiple seasons and a movie, so it can be confusing to determine the correct watch order. This article will provide the chronological order and insights into the storyline, ensuring an immersive and seamless viewing experience.

Bungo Stray Dogs watch order explained

Bungo Stray Dogs season 1-2

BSD anime (image via Studio Bones)

Begin your journey with the first season. This season introduces us to Atsushi Nakajima, an orphan with a mysterious ability, as he joins the Armed Detective Agency. Witness Atsushi's encounters with the agency's eccentric members, their investigations, and the emergence of the Port Mafia, a powerful underground organization. Season 1 sets the foundation for the series, establishing the characters and the world they inhabit.

Once you've completed the first season, move on to the second season, as it delves deeper into the personal stories and motivations of the characters. It explores the intricate relationship between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, shedding light on their shared past and the complex dynamics at play. Season 2 expands the narrative, unraveling the mysteries surrounding the gifted individuals and their intertwined fates.

Movie - Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple

After watching the series' second season, Dead Apple is the perfect next step. This movie takes place after the events of season 2 and provides additional insights into the characters and their pasts. Join the Armed Detective Agency as they face a new threat that challenges their abilities and uncovers dark secrets. Dead Apple offers a thrilling cinematic experience that expands the Bungo Stray Dogs universe.

The movie introduces a new villain, Tatsuhiko Shibusawa, who can manipulate people's memories and create a dangerous supernatural phenomenon called the Dead Apple. The Armed Detective Agency and their allies must race against time to stop him before he destroys Yokohama City.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 3

Season 3 of the series takes the intensity of the storyline to new heights as fresh threats emerge, challenging the limits of our beloved protagonists' abilities. The narrative delves even deeper into the intricate connections between the Armed Detective Agency, Port Mafia, and the enigmatic Guild—an organization with its own hidden agenda, shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

In season 3, viewers are introduced to various new characters, each possessing unique and captivating supernatural powers. These characters not only add depth to the existing roster but also bring with them a wealth of untold stories and enigmatic backgrounds. As the season progresses, the mysteries surrounding their abilities unravel, interweaving with the overarching plot and creating a captivating web of secrets and revelations.

Movie - Bungo Stray Dogs: BEAST

Following the intense events of season 3, fans of the series can enhance their experience by diving into the movie BEAST. This movie serves as a bridge between seasons 3 and 4, providing essential connections and unraveling the intriguing backstory of a key character.

BEAST delves into the past, shedding light on the origins and struggles of a character whose journey is pivotal to the overarching narrative. Through captivating storytelling and stunning visuals, viewers gain crucial insights into their motivations, conflicts, and personal growth. The movie explores their inner turmoil, dilemmas, and the choices that shaped them into who they are in the present.

Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!

Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! is a spin-off anime series that features chibi versions of the characters from the main series. This season takes a comedic approach to the story, showing the characters in humorous situations and exaggerated expressions. While the season is not directly related to the main storyline, it provides a lighthearted and enjoyable extension to the series.

In Bungo Stray Dogs Wan!, viewers can see a different side of the characters they have grown to love throughout the series. The season explores their personalities in a new light, showcasing their quirks and comedic traits. The show takes place in a world where the characters attend school and engage in everyday activities, such as cooking and playing games.

Final thoughts

Adhering to the recommended watch order is vital to fully immerse oneself in the captivating world of Bungo Stray Dogs. Starting with season 1 and progressing through the subsequent seasons allows viewers to witness the growth and evolution of the characters, creating a deeper connection with their journeys.

Moreover, experiencing the intricate plot developments and uncovering the nuanced connections throughout the series adds layers of complexity and intrigue. Bungo Stray Dogs is a true gem in the anime landscape, offering a unique blend of supernatural abilities, literary references, and compelling storytelling.

So, grab your popcorn, follow the watch order, and embark on an unforgettable adventure into the world of this series.

