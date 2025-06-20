Call me crazy, but Jujutsu Kaisen suffered the same Final Battle curse as Demon Slayer

Jujutsu Kaisen may have amazed readers with its engaging plots for years, but unfortunately, in the end, it suffered from the same issue that too many modern shonen have done before it. As was the case with Demon Slayer, the dramatic final showdown featured an antagonist with a main villain—Sukuna—who simply was not at his best.

Sukuna was not in his complete Heian-era form, just as Muzan was being poisoned at the time of his last fight. It felt like both finales could've been shorter, and neither villain felt truly endpoint levels of antagonist as they were built up. This could be intentional or not, but Jujutsu Kaisen seems to have suffered the same final battle curse that plagued Demon Slayer.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer manga.

How Jujutsu Kaisen suffered the same Final Battle curse as Demon Slayer, explained

Sukuna as seen in anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen also experienced the same final battle curse as Demon Slayer, where the primary villain was not at their top form in the last battle. The King of Curses, Sukuna, never got the chance to ascend to the full extent of his Heian-era powers in the Shinjuku Showdown.

He was strong, of course—but not completely. Sukuna was never able to fully develop his original form, and that matters. Likewise, Demon Slayer's Muzan was weakened from the very beginning because of Lady Tamayo's poison. His strength was always on the wane, and by the time he was cornered by the Hashira, he was already at a disadvantage.

Muzan as seen in anime (Image via Ufotable)

In both series, the final battle was stretched out over several chapters, but strangely, the tension didn't serve the payoff. Rather than witnessing the villains exhibit the overwhelming superiority fans were led to expect, readers saw versions of them performing below their capacity.

This diminished the emotional tension and rendered the victories of the heroes more accidental than deserved. If Sukida Sukuna had reached his full Heian form, or had Muzan not been poisoned, the results would've been entirely different. That what-if thoroughly diminishes the suspense of the finale.

The manga conclusions did not help either. Jujutsu Kaisen brought in a random use of curses in its last chapter and provided Yuji with a symbolic moment that felt disconnected from the hundreds of chapters of stakes built up. Gojo's death also was not provided with the narrative significance it needed. Demon Slayer did the same thing—rushing to display the next generation rather than dwelling upon the consequences of such a war that lasted so long.

This "Final Battle Curse" results when an author takes narrative shortcuts-weakening villains, dragging fights, and not providing emotional closure. Both Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen fell into this trap, and it cost them a more powerful and lasting conclusion.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen fell into the same final battle curse that plagues Demon Slayer by having a main villain who wasn’t at full power. Sukuna never achieved his full Heian-era form, just like Muzan was poisoned.

And in both final battles, it took forever to get them finished, yet neither manga created danger or tension because they never demonstrated the ridiculous amount of power fans expected. The outcomes just felt circumstantial and not fully earned.

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More