Can Naruto use the Sharigan if he had it?

Sharingan is a special kind of kekkei genkai that is exclusive to the members of the Uchiha clan or possesses the blood from the same in Naruto. However, if by chance anyone implants a Sharingan into someone else who doesn't belong to the clan, then it is possible for this other individual to use it as well.

This, in turn, leads to the question of whether it would be possible for Naruto to use the Sharingan if he had one. This is not a very straightforward question to answer, and hence, the same has been discussed in depth in the following article.

As always, it is vital to mention that Naruto is a massive anime with so many small details hidden all over it that sometimes it is almost impossible to gain knowledge of everything. Therefore, irrespective of the reasoning, fans can always have their own ideas on what might and might not be possible.

A brief discussion on Naruto's capability to use the Sharingan

Before moving any further, it is vital to clarify that the main protagonist would be able to use the Sharingan if he had one. However, there are a lot more intricacies to this than just being able to use one.

Firstly, it is crucial to mention that Sharingan is a very complicated kind of kekkei genkai. While it is definitely a part of the Uchiha clan and all members can possess the same, it is important to awaken it fully before unlocking its full combat potential.

However, the awakening part is where the difficulty starts to stem. As clarified by Tobirama, the Uchihas feel love unlike anyone else, and once that profound love is felt, all their previously suppressed emotions get released in an unchecked manner.

In fact, this love they feel is even stronger than the one felt by Senjus. The problem is that if they lose someone, this love gets converted to hatred and gives rise to a unique condition. A special kind of chakra is released into their brain, leading to the Sharingan's awakening.

The strength of the Sharingan depends on the emotion that the Uchiha member feels. Thus, it is safe to clarify that there is no possibility for a non-Uchiha to awaken it.

Nevertheless, it is still possible to obtain one by implanting it (similar to Kakashi's Sharingan). However, even then, there are two conditions that can arise when this implantation happens.

Obtaining Sharingan from any random Uchiha

Being an Uzumaki, the protagonist cannot awaken the Sharingan on his own, but he can get one implanted. However, that strong emotion of love combined with hatred that the Uchiha member feels gives Sharingan its strength. It is in their blood, and that is what drives them to obtain the special kekkei genkai. Unfortunately, Naruto simply does not have that blood within him.

As a result, he will never feel the emotion that an Uchiha faces. Hence, he will be unable to make the Sharingan as strong as someone like Sasuke. However, this is not where the story ends.

The Sharingan has a special state called the Mangekyo Sharingan. This state is activated by experiencing even further loss, probably through the death of a close family member. Unfortunately, Naruto did not have any family members until he became an adult.

Apart from that, using the Mangekyo Sharingan can render one blind, and the only way to deal with it is by transplanting the eyes from a close relative. For instance, Sasuke transplanted the eyes of Itachi, which awakened the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan in him. The same condition applies to the other Uchiha members as well.

However, since he is not an Uchiha, Naruto does not have any close relatives who possesses this Dojutsu, which means he will never be able to awaken the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. This will put his eyes in jeopardy, provided he is successful in awakening the original Mangekyo Sharingan in the first place.

There is also the issue with the fact that Sharingan requires very precise chakra control that most Uchiha clan members learn from their childhood. Naruto would not be able to do it if the Sharingan was attached to him all of a sudden.

Lastly, a non-Uchiha member cannot deactivate the Sharingan. This means that the Chakra usage is tremendously high, which can cause serious issues. While Naruto does have Nine Tails Chakra, it would still make it difficult for him to use consistently.

Kakashi used to get hospitalized if he used his Sharingan way too much in a battle. Therefore, even if Naruto got access to the Sharingan, he would never be able to unlock its full potential unlike Sasuke or Madara.

Obtaining Sharingan from Sasuke

If Naruto ends up obtaining the Sharingan from Sasuke, a completely different situation will arise. This is because the blood of both Indra and Asura will mix together and give rise to the Rinnegan.

Once this happens, things will reach a completely different level, though in all probability, the person under question will probably never be able to unlock its full potential. Using the Rinnegan requires mastery over visual jutsus, which Naruto does not possess.

However, he can still master it by prolonged usage, though it will never reach the level of someone like Sasuke.

