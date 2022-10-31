Can Saitama beat Goku in Ultra Instinct? Explained

The latest chapter of One Punch Man sees Saitama receive a seemingly overpowered ability. Chapter 168 displayed just how powerful the Bald Cape could get and the kind of strength at his disposal.

In his fight against Garou, the hero turned the tables with his limit-breaker, which gave him near limitless potential. By the end of the fight, Garou taught him his Zero Causality Fist, which got a major upgrade given Saitama's limit break.

Thus, once again, the Goku vs Saitama debate was sparked in the anime community. The One Punch Man community strongly feels that now with Garou's Zero Causality Fist, the bald superhero could not only touch but punch Ultra Instinct Goku.

Limit-breaker Saitama vs Ultra Instinct Goku

The Facts

Before delving in, let's take a look at the Zero Causality Fist and Limit-breaker Saitama. As Garou and Bald Cape continued to clash, the two began to grow in strength. Exchanging blow after blow, Saitama gained the upper hand with his limit-break, making him exponentially powerful

After that, Garou stood no chance. Acknowledging that the bald superhero was unbeatable, he chose to teach him his Zero Causality Fist. Using it, he traveled back in time and defeated Garou early on to prevent future events, such as Genos dying and himself gaining immense power. Thus was born Zero Punch.

Coming to Dragon Ball Super now, Ultra Instinct Goku. The Saiyan perfected this form in a matter of 48 minutes and was able to overpower Jiren at full strength. It was so legendary that even the Gods of Destruction stood up in respect. Ultra Instinct is a technique that separates the body from consciousness, thus allowing one to move freely, independent of any thoughts or emotions.

Not only that, the form itself boosted his strength and the power of his techniques by many folds. As seen in the anime, after awakening Ultra Instinct, Goku was a different being altogether. He overwhelmed the same Jiren who took on a full-powered Vegeta and Goku at once with ease. Goku shattered his limits as well and broke the speed barrier as the fight rolled on.

The Verdict

Fans are of the opinion that now with Bald Cape's power up and the Zero Punch, he might not only be able to touch Goku but punch him, in theory at least.

If we assume that he might be able to do that, it is still very unlikely that he could defeat Goku. Saitama's power up is quite notable and it is true that he has gained unimaginable strength, seen when he destroyed Jupiter's moon with a sneeze. However, even that does not seem to be enough to take on the Saiyan from earth.

Son Goku's Ultra Instinct form is one which even Gods have struggled to achieve and may even come to fear its power. The knowledge of it solely rests with the Angels who are also tight-lipped about it to a certain extent. This implies that there is something more to the form. Anyhow, with the speed at which it allows movement, punching it is a feat in itself.

Thus, it is safe to say that Limit-breaker Saitama cannot beat Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. It is far too powerful a transformation to contend with. Even if Bald Cape lands his Zero Punch, Goku has been seen multiple times being more than capable of taking a hit.

