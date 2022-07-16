One Punch Man Chapter 168: Expected release date, where to read and more

One Punch Man is at a crucial stage in terms of plot, and there have been a series of developments in the past few chapters. Yusuke Murata has done a fantastic job in terms of maintaining a good pace, and the fanbase is extremely satisfied with every chapter that has come out so far. As expected, the upcoming chapter 168 will be focusing on the fight taking place between Garou and Saitama.

One Punch Man doesn't really have a release schedule, making release dates difficult to predict. However, since the fanbase appears to have noticed a pattern with the release dates, fans can anticipate the release of the subsequent chapter the following week. The chapters are typically released on Thursdays once every two weeks. Here’s what we know about chapter 168 of One Punch Man.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga chapter. All external media belongs to their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Punch Man chapter 168 release details

According to the trend observed by the fanbase, fans can expect the next chapter to be released on July 21, 2022. That day is a Thursday, and some of the previous chapters were released on Thursdays, two weeks after the preceding chapters were released. Since the series doesn’t follow a release schedule, the release date is subject to change.

Fans can be on the lookout for updates by following Yusuke Murata on Twitter since he updates the fanbase about the number of pages he completes and he has mentioned the release date for some of the previous chapters as well. Fans can monitor the series’ subreddit to read the latest chapters.

One Punch Man chapter 167 recap

This chapter began with Saitama and Garou performing the Serious Punch. Blast and his comrades were forced to intervene because the shockwave from the collision of two Serious Punches would have damaged the planet significantly. Both of them were teleported to one of Jupiter’s moons, where Saitama and Garou decided to fight again. Garou charged the Caped Baldy by combining multiple fighting styles and pairing them with nuclear fission. Despite his attempts, Saitama was unfazed, and he decided that he only needed one hand to beat him.

OPM Fan account (for awhile!) @SB19RTSquad_31

Killer Move: Serious Series. SERIOUS TABLE FLIP!

OMG!

This is bone-chilling!

ONE PUNCH MAN. Chapter 167. WHAT THE HELL?!Killer Move: Serious Series. SERIOUS TABLE FLIP!OMG!This is bone-chilling!ONE PUNCH MAN. Chapter 167. WHAT THE HELL?! Killer Move: Serious Series. SERIOUS TABLE FLIP! 😭😭OMG! This is bone-chilling! ONE PUNCH MAN. Chapter 167. https://t.co/THtrf6oXSR

When Garou tried using a portal, Saitama casually grabbed the hyperspace gate and attacked Garou as well. This shocked him completely, because Saitama was not only able to grab a hyperspace gate, he also managed to outpace Garou during that fight. What Saitama did later left the entire fanbase hyped. He used his Serious Series: Serious Table Flip, which seemed to have shattered the entire surface of the moon they were on. Saitama then used his Serious Series: Omni-directional Serious Punch and Garou thought that they were after-images.

King Dion @KingDio37261504 Chapter 167 of One Punch Man, I really don't have to say anything else raws or not this chapter was nuts #OnePunchMan Chapter 167 of One Punch Man, I really don't have to say anything else raws or not this chapter was nuts #OnePunchMan https://t.co/XMJsbcZGPs

When Garou tried escaping using a portal, Saitama was already in it and punched Garou from below. The Hero Hunter tried his best to dodge Saitama’s attacks but the Caped Baldy was overwhelming him thoroughly. Garou then realized that Saitama is limitlessly strong and that he would have to copy his moves until Saitama gives up.

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far