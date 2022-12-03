Can Sosuke Aizen from Bleach outsmart AFO from My Hero Academia?

AFO from My Hero Academia might be considered a genius, but he has never met anybody like Sosuke Aizen from Bleach.

These criminal masterminds have a lot in common with each other and are highly intelligent villains who rely on multiple contingency plans. With longer than usual lifespans, they have several years of life experience to carry out their schemes.

With that in mind, if they were to use their minds against each other, Aizen would likely end up on the winning side. Even if the Bleach villain was completely nerfed to match the power level of the My Hero Academia universe, Aizen's dangerous intellect would give him the advantage.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

AFO from My Hero Academia is smart, but Aizen from Bleach is even smarter

Aizen knows how to blend with the crowd

In the Bleach series, Aizen spent hundreds of years deceiving the Gotei 13 and pretending to work in their interests. He convinced everybody that he was a friendly person with a kind heart. It makes it much easier to outmaneuver everybody when they don't think he's a threat.

This is what makes him so dangerous to deal with. Aizen is able to convince his own enemies that he is their friend. Nobody would suspect anything until he stabbed them in the back.

By comparison, AFO makes it fairly obvious that he is a villain in My Hero Academia. This greatly limits who can work alongside him. Aizen once had the backing of Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, while AFO could never hope to get All Might or Izuku Midoriya on his side.

His broken Shikai can outsmart most enemies

The most dangerous aspect of Aizen is the released form of his Shikai, better known as the infamous Kyoka Suigetsu. If a target were to see him activate this power, they would fall under his complete hypnosis. The Bleach villain could easily set up traps without his target ever realizing what happened.

To AFO's credit, he cannot see the release of Aizen's Zanpakuto. He was rendered blind in his first battle with All Might in My Hero Academia. However, even if he isn't affected by the ability, the same cannot be said for his subordinates. Aizen could easily screw up AFO's plans by controlling their senses.

Without question, Kyoka Suigetsu is the deciding factor when determining who can outsmart whom. Aizen can trick his enemies into attacking each other or make them believe he is dead. Very few Bleach characters have a way to counteract this, let alone My Hero Academia characters.

Final thoughts

Aizen and AFO are both very cunning and calculating villains. They always have a backup plan in case their current one fails. However, it can be argued that the former has more tools at his disposal. Kyoka Suigetsu is such a powerful ability for a master of manipulation.

AFO has direct access to multiple Quirks in My Hero Academia, but without any prep work, he wouldn't be able to outsmart Aizen. The moment the Bleach villain releases his Shikai, he can easily deal with AFO's forces. The mind is only half the battle, but Aizen would have already won the war.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes