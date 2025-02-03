8 canon Naruto relationships fans always rooted for

Naruto relationships have always been a central aspect of the series, both in terms of character development as well as for the emotional complexity of the show. From how Naruto formed bondings in childhood to partnerships that developed through shared struggle, Naruto is all about friendships, love stories, alongside the rivalry and bonding between students and mentors that form the hearts of fans following the storylines.

The series explores many forms of loyalty and affection, ranging from good pairs and amazing friendships. Some Naruto relationships have become quite special to the audience, whether they are solid couples or strong friendships. Here are the 8 canon Naruto relationships fans have always rooted for.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the anime.

Sasuke Uchiha & Sakura Haruno and 7 other canon Naruto relationships fans always rooted for

1) Naruto Uzumaki & Hinata Hyuga

Trending

Naruto Uzumaki & Hinata Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The series has taken Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga from admiration to mutual love. While Hinata Hyuga started as quietly being in love with Naruto, this started during the early days, as she had been supporting and believing in him constantly. Naruto was oblivious to her feelings at first but began to realize them after the Pain arc when she risked her life for him.

Their bond strengthened, leading to their marriage after the Fourth Great Ninja War. It's truly one of the canon Naruto relationships that fans always felt like rooting for. It represents deep respect and understanding as well as shared experiences.

2) Sasuke Uchiha & Sakura Haruno

Sasuke Uchiha & Sakura Haruno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The relationship between Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno has transformed from one-sided admiration to mutual respect and understanding. Initially, Sakura harbored feelings for Sasuke, but he remained aloof and more concerned about his own pursuits. As time progressed, she increased her strength and determination, and Sasuke started acknowledging her efforts.

After his redemption arc, they bonded even further until eventually ending in marriage. It is one of the biggest emotional arcs fans have experienced from childhood friends to partners. Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno is one of the canon Naruto relationships that fans always rooted for.

3) Temari & Shikamaru Nara

Temari & Shikamaru Nara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The relationship between Temari and Shikamaru Nara develops from rivalry to profound mutual respect. Initially, they were rivals at the Chunin Exams, but when Shikamaru grew older and became a more responsible young man, Temari started appreciating his wisdom and composure.

Time brought more personal communication and eventually culminated in an in-love relationship after the Fourth Great Ninja War. Due to their relatively balanced personalities, Shikamaru's sharp-mindedness, and Temari's strong-willedness make them one of the fan favorites as canon Naruto relationships.

4) Sai & Ino Yamanaka

Sai & Ino Yamanaka (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sai and Ino Yamanaka’s relationship evolved from awkwardness and mutual skepticism to genuine affection. At first, Sai’s cold demeanor clashed with Ino’s fiery personality; however, gradually they got into missions and tasks in teams wherein they began understanding each other properly.

Ino's warmth slowly allowed Sai to talk about his past, while Sai's honesty helped Ino with new emotional depth. Their relationship developed steadily, and it became one of the most unexpected yet loved relationships. Sai and Ino Yamanaka form one of the canon Naruto relationships that fans have always supported.

5) Choji Akimichi & Karui

Choji Akimichi & Karui (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The relationship between Choji Akimichi and Karui is distinctive because it unfolds in a totally unexpected but also heartwarming way. It starts when Choji is among the members deployed to assist in the Fourth Great Ninja War. Initially, it seems that the two would make an unlikely pair.

However, their shared moments and joint appreciation gradually turn into a strong connection, overcoming their differences. Choji’s kindness and Karui’s fiery nature complement each other, making their relationship feel genuine and earned. Choji Akimichi & Karui is one of the canon Naruto relationships fans loved.

6) Asuma and Kurenai

Asuma and Kurenai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asuma and Kurenai had a subtle yet meaningful relationship that fans deeply appreciated. Their bond was built on mutual understanding, with Kurenai’s calm demeanor balancing Asuma’s laid-back but strong-willed nature. While their romance was not heavily explored, moments like Asuma’s concern for Kurenai and their implied relationship made their connection special.

His tragic death made their love even more emotional, especially with the reveal of Kurenai’s pregnancy, ensuring his legacy lived on. This places their relationship among the Naruto relationships that fans always cheered.

7) Hayate and Yugao

Hayate and Yugao (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hayate and Yugao’s relationship was a rare glimpse into the personal lives of Konoha’s shinobi. They shared respect, love, and a devotion to their duty. Hayate death during the Chunin Exams left Yugao with great emotional baggage during her later vengeance.

Even though they only had limited time in the story, their bond connected well with fans because of the realism and the sense of loss left. Their love, even in death, remained significant, making Hayate and Yugao one of the canon Naruto relationships that are well-loved by fans.

8) Kiba Inuzuka and Tamaki

Kiba Inuzuka and Tamaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kiba Inuzuka and Tamaki, as a couple, were a pleasant surprise for the fans, since Kiba has had very little romantic development throughout the series of Naruto. They shared a fun relationship when Kiba, the dog-loving shinobi, first met Tamaki, the cat lover.

Their pair was surprisingly quite natural despite their differences and common understanding or chemistry between them. This relationship, although minimal, has brought new development of self out of him beyond his rivalry with Naruto. Their lighthearted playfulness made them one of the most likable Naruto relationships.

Final thoughts

Naruto relationships have played an important role in the series, giving fans such beautiful moments filled with love, growth, and friendship. Whether it's Naruto and Hinata's deep understanding, Sasuke and Sakura's long journey of redemption and loyalty, or even other interesting relationships, they have all made lasting impressions.

Shikamaru and Temari’s dynamic balance, Sai and Ino’s unexpected romance, and even Kiba and Tamaki’s amusing connection added depth to the story. Whether through love, rivalry, or companionship, these relationships resonated with fans.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback