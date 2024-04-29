Captain Tsubasa episode 31: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 31, set for release on May 5, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to continue the beginning of the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament. The match between these two sides so far has been somewhat even, but this recent episode placed a lot of emphasis on how superior the Germans are on paper, which is something that played a huge role throughout the episode.

This episode was very significant in showing how much Japan struggled against Germany throughout most of the first half, especially when it came to how efficient they were and how they reacted under pressure. There were some moments when Tsubasa and the rest of the main cast were hoping to score but Karl-Heinz Schneider decimated their hopes by scoring the first goal himself.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 31 is likely to chronicle more developments of the match while showcasing Germany's playing style and how Japan manages to react to those situations. There is also a very good chance that the final two episodes of the season will focus heavily on the rivalry between Tsubasa and Schneider.

Captain Tsubasa episode 31 will continue the final between Germany and Japan in the Junior Youth Tournament

Muller in the latest episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 31 will be released on next Sunday, May 5, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, May 5 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, May 6 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, May 5 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, May 6 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 5 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, May 5 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, May 5

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the episode was centered around how much Japan struggled against Germany, which is something that surprised even the protagonists. Despite goalkeeper Genzo Wakabayashi's bravado against Schneider in the previous episode, this one showed how much the European nation could stand out from the rest of the competition throughout this arc.

The Japanese side tried to seize the momentum they got from their goalkeeper but even Tsubasa was struggling with the German team. Furthermore, Muller continued to be an absolute nightmare for the protagonists as the German goalkeeper kept blocking their shots and saving their team, thus becoming the second most prominent player on that side along with Schneider.

Speaking of Karl-Heinz, he ended up being the main cause of Japan's struggles as he scored a long-range shot to score the first goal of the final. This was particularly shocking as only Tsubasa managed to score against Wakabayashi from outside the box, which served as a very effective way to highlight how great a player Schneider was at the moment.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 31?

Tsubasa in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 31 will continue to develop the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how recent episodes have been building the former as a powerhouse. However, after Schneider's goal, there is a very good chance that the next episode will show Tsubasa attempting to get the upper hand.

