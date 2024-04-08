Captain Tsubasa episode 28: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 28, set for release on April 14, 2024, is expected to properly start the beginning of the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament. The match between these two sides has been building up since the beginning of the season, so it is no surprise that fans have a lot of expectations at the moment.

The vast majority of the last episode, though, was focused on the preparations for the final, with the Japanese side getting most of the attention. It was a compelling watch to see what the team went through to reach this point while the episode also explored other elements such as Genzo Wakabayashi's return and Schneider's situation with his family, giving the German star some characterization.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 28 is likely to show the opening minutes of the match while showing what Germany is made of and their playing style.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 28.

Captain Tsubasa episode 28 will start the final between Germany and Japan in the Junior Youth Tournament

The Japan team in training. (Image via Studio Kai)

Captain Tsubasa episode 28 will be released next Sunday, April 14, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, April 14 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 15 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, April 14 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, April 15 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 14 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, April 14 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 14

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the most recent episode was centered around the preparations for the final of the Junior Youth Tournament, with a lot of focus on Japan although Schneider, Germany's best player, did get some attention. It gave Schneider and his family issues some focus, thus giving the audience a clearer understanding of who he is and why he is playing football.

Wakashimazu, Japan's goalkeeper throughout the competition, was instrumental in the team's victory over France in the semifinals but his hand injury in extra time pushed him to his limits. This episode confirmed the starting lineup to face Germany and it was revealed that Genzo Wakabayashi was going to be the starter, which is something that made the latter feel doubtful at first but eventually decided to do it for his teammates.

Tsubasa, being the protagonist and the captain of the team, also had a lot of focus as he was mentally preparing for the match and also motivating his teammates. The ending of the episode had the two teams ready to go, which is why it's a given that the next one is going to start the match.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 28?

Japan preparing for the final. (Image via Studio Kai)

There is a good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 28 will be the beginning of the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how episode 27 concluded. The main focus of the episode is also very likely to focus on the character of Schneider and how the German plays.

Furthermore, there is a very good chance that the episode is going to set up the obstacles that the Japanese side is going to have to deal with. Wakabayashi being the starter goalkeeper is also going to be very important for both teams since he hasn't played for this side for a long time.

