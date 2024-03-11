Captain Tsubasa episode 24: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 24, set for release on March 17, 2024, is expected to continue to cover more of the match between Japan and France in the semifinals of the Junior Youth Tournament. The most recent episode showed the remaining portion of the second half, pushing both teams to their absolute limits.

Pierre continues to prove he is the most capable player that France has at their disposal, and this resulted in the Frenchmen having the upper hand during a decent portion of the second half. However, the Japanese side came back once again, as they had done throughout the entire tournament. This led to a cliffhanger, with this match getting into extra time.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 24 is probably going to develop more of this match and most likely provide a conclusion that is both memorable and satisfying.

Captain Tsubasa episode 24 will continue the match between France and Japan

Elle Sid Pierre in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 24 will be released next Sunday, March 17, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, March 17 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 18 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, March 17 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 18 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 17 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, March 17 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, March 17

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, though a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode focused on the semifinal match between Japan and France in the Junior Youth Tournament. This episode, in particular, continued with the focus on the character of Pierre and how important he is to the French side, which have been pushing Japan to their absolute limits.

The match continued to be very tense for the Japanese side because of the controversial decisions made by the referees, although they managed to stabilize and found their feet to keep pushing. However, once France took the lead in the second half, the latter began to hold onto the lead, which proved to be the biggest ordeal for Japan.

Eventually, Japan managed to equalize. This led to a very interesting situation, where both teams were now heading into extra time. This leads to a cliffhanger, where the two sides are exhausted and need to come through with whatever they have.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 24?

Image of the latest episode (Image via Studio Kai)

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 24 will continue to spotlight the match between Japan and France, while focusing more on the latter's team dynamics. Most manga readers already know how Elle Sid Pierre is and the way he is going to treat his teammates in this match, which is something that recent episodes have already shown.

Japan already proved what they were made of against Argentina as they managed to pull off an epic comeback. The upcoming episode, however, is very likely to show them struggling against this European team, especially considering how they are one man down and now have to deal with the physical demands of extra time, making things a lot more interesting.

