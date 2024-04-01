Captain Tsubasa episode 27: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 27, set for release on April 7, 2024, is expected to cover the aftermath of the semifinals of the Junior Youth Tournament and also set up the upcoming final between Japan and Germany. The most recent episode focused on the penalty shootouts between Japan and France in the semifinals after a long match, thus showing how far both teams have progressed in this competition.

Japanese goalkeeper Wakashimazu was arguably the star of the episode once again as he was the center of most of it and made some major saves. Wakashimazu was pushed to his absolute limits during this match, having to play with a hand injury that kept getting worse as the game went on.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 27 is likely to show the aftermath of the semifinals, some moments to hype Germany before the upcoming final, and also see some of the Japanese players preparing for that big match.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 27.

Captain Tsubasa episode 27 will prepare the final between Germany and Japan

Pierre with the Japan shirt he changed with Misaki, which is an anime-only scene (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 27 will be released next Sunday, April 7, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, April 7 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 8 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, April 7 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, April 8 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 7 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, April 7 Australia Central Standard Time 7 pm, Sunday, April 7

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the most recent episode was centered around the penalty shootout between Japan and France, with both teams having gone through an entire match and extra time and having reached the absolute limits of their bodies.

Wakashimazu, despite being the goalkeeper and having to run a lot less, was probably the one who suffered the most as he had to make saves while dealing with a hand injury.

He made a key save during the penalties to give Japan the lead and it would ultimately be Tsubasa, the protagonist, to seal the victory of the Asian nation with the winning penalty. Thus, Japan managed to defeat the host nation after a grueling match.

The ending of the match saw most of the players talking and congratulating one another, although perhaps the most interesting element was an anime-only inclusion of Pierre swapping shirts with Masaki.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 27?

Japan celebrating at the end of the match (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 27 will be the aftermath of the match between France and Japan, especially considering the emotional levels that it had for the players.

Furthermore, it should also show some individual character moments, such as Tsubasa or Hyuga preparing for the upcoming final.

The next episode should also be focused on hyping Germany as the next rival, especially considering how Japan wasn't viewed as a threat for the European nations at the beginning of the season.

Therefore, fans can expect a few moments where the German team is set up as the next wall for the protagonists to overcome.

