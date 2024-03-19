Captain Tsubasa episode 25: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 25, set for release on March 24, 2024, is expected to cover more of the match between Japan and France in the semifinals of the Junior Youth Tournament. The most recent episode showed the beginning of extra time and how several key players of the team, such as Misugi and Hyuga, are reaching the absolute limits of their physical abilities.

The vast majority of the episode focused on depicting the mental challenges that come with playing football in extra time. This was shown in the clash that Pierre, France's best player, had with Japan's goalkeeper, Wakashimazu, with the latter attempting to save a shot while trying to deal with an arm injury.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 25 is probably going to develop more of this match and most likely provide a conclusion that is both memorable and satisfying.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 25.

Captain Tsubasa episode 25 will continue the match between France and Japan

Pierre in the latest episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 25 will be released next Sunday, March 24, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, March 24 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 25 Greenwich Mean Time 2:30 am, Sunday, March 24 Central European Time 1:30 am, Monday, March 25 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 24 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, March 24 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, March 24

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode focused on the semifinal match between Japan and France in the Junior Youth Tournament. This episode, in particular, continues where the previous one left off, with the Japanese team dealing with the fact that they are going into extra time and have been pushed to their limits.

Hyuga is dealing with a lot of physical problems, and the French team is constantly marking him. Thus, he loses a lot of ground in the match, although he does have an interesting clash with Louis Napoleon. Furthermore, Misugi's heart problems are taking a toll on him, and he is very close to his limit during the first half of extra time.

Pierre, the best player in the French side, is attempting to put an end to the match while trying to seize Japan's exhaustion. This is how the main focus of the match, the clash against Wakashimazu, took place, with the Japanese goalkeeper making some key saves while dealing with an arm injury.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 25?

Wakashimazu in the latest episode (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 25 will continue to spotlight the match between Japan and France, while focusing more on the latter's team dynamics. Most manga readers already know how Elle Sid Pierre is and the way he is going to treat his teammates in this match, which recent episodes have already shown.

Japan already proved what they were made of against Argentina as they managed to pull off an epic comeback. The upcoming episode, however, is very likely to show them struggling against this European team, especially considering how they are one man down and now have to deal with the physical demands of extra time, making things a lot more interesting.

