Captain Tsubasa episode 26: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 26, set for release on March 31, 2024, is expected to cover the penalty shootouts of the match between Japan and France in the semifinals of the Junior Youth Tournament. The most recent episode showed the last portion of extra time, with both teams at their absolute limits and not being able to keep up with the physical demands of the match.

Japanese goalkeeper Wakashimazu was arguably the star of the episode as he had to deal with a worsening hand injury while trying to protect his team from France's rampage. This was further highlighted at a point in the episode where he came out to punch the ball and was hurt even further but still kept going despite the hardship.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 26 will show the penalties of the match now that extra time has ended, most likely providing a conclusion that is both memorable and satisfying.

Captain Tsubasa episode 26 will continue the match between France and Japan

Captain Tsubasa episode 26 will be released next Sunday, March 31, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, March 31 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 1 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, March 31 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, April 1 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, March 31 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, March 31 Australia Central Standard Time 8 pm, Sunday, March 31

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country. For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription fee is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The most recent episode focused on the semifinal match between Japan and France in the Junior Youth Tournament. This episode, in particular, picked up where the previous one left off, with the Japanese team dealing with being in extra time and being pushed to their limits.

Characters like Hyuga and Misugi dealt with severe pain and tired legs throughout most of the episode, with the French side maintaining the upper hand despite their own fatigue. The bulk of the episode focused on the Japanese side trying to hold and reach the penalty shootout because of their current state.

Japanese goalkeeper Wakashimazu had a major role in episode 24 and continued to do so here as well, constantly dealing with a severe hand injury while keeping his team in the game. There was a moment where he came out to hit the ball with his fists and got hurt, but managed to overcome that, with both teams heading into extra time.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 26?

There is a very good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 26 will be the conclusion of the match between France and Japan, especially considering that they are going to penalties. This should also represent the ending of Elle Sid Pierre's character arc in the series since this match was his most prominent moment in the manga.

Japan already proved their capabilities against Argentina as they managed to pull off an epic comeback. The upcoming episode is bound to show some of that mental fortitude as some of their players will have to participate in the penalty shootout.

