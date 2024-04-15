Captain Tsubasa episode 29: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 29, set for release on April 21, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to continue the beginning of the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament. The match between these two sides so far has been about feeling each other out, trying to figure out their strategies, and getting the hang of the match at the moment.

However, if there is a character who has gotten a lot of attention in this match thus far, that is the goalkeeper of Germany, Deuter Muller. Known as the Ghost Guardian because of how little information there is about him, his exploits were quite notorious and the main stars of Japan, such as Tsubasa, Misaki, and Hyuga, have felt unease facing this talented opponent.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 29 is likely to show more developments of the match while showing what Germany is made of and their playing style. It is also bound to show some of the struggles the Japanese side is going through.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 29.

Captain Tsubasa episode 29 will continue the final between Germany and Japan in the Junior Youth Tournament

Germany's goalkeeper (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 29 will be released next Sunday, April 21, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, April 21 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, April 22 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, April 21 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, April 22 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 21 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, April 21 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, April 21

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the bulk of the episode was mostly focused on the opening minutes of the match, with both sides feeling each other out.

There were some great moments for Japan, such as one of the classic combinations between Tsubasa and Misaki, the Japanese Golden Duo, but it is fair to say that the match has barely started.

Germany's goalkeeper, Deuter Muller, though, was the star of the episode as it was shown very clearly that no Japanese player is going to defeat him in a 1 vs. 1 clash. Therefore, Japan tried some different combinations but Muller has been established as this wall that they can't break, which is setting up the goalkeeper as one of the biggest threats Germany have at their disposal.

Genzo Wakabayashi had also given the Japanese players a lot of files and information on the German footballers to have a degree of an edge, which was helpful but that hasn't allowed them to defeat Muller, though.

The episode basically ended by establishing Muller as the one they need to beat, which is fitting because of his role as a goalkeeper.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 29?

Japan will continue to face Muller in Captain Tsubasa episode 29 (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 29 will continue to develop the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how episode 28 concluded by having Muller as the European nation's biggest threat.

However, Germany is a lot more than just their goalkeeper and the next episode is likely to focus more on Schneider.

