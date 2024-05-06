Captain Tsubasa episode 32: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 32, set for release on May 12, 2024, at 4 pm IST, is expected to continue the beginning of the match between Japan and Germany in the final of the Junior Youth Tournament.

The match between these two sides so far has been somewhat even, but this recent episode had a lot of focus on the Japanese side trying to come up with strategies to defeat the Germans' top goalkeeper, Deuter Muller.

This episode was very significant in showing how much Japan has had to struggle just to keep up with the Germans in terms of physicality and also defensive structure. However, Hyuga and Tsubasa proved in this episode why they are the main duo of the series and pushed the envelope in order to beat Muller and tie the score at the moment.

Therefore, Captain Tsubasa episode 32 is likely to chronicle more developments of the match while showcasing Germany's playing style and how Japan manages to react to those situations. There is also a very good chance that the upcoming episodes are going to show a lot more of Japan's struggles against Germany, particularly regarding their top player, Karl-Heinz Schneider.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 32.

Captain Tsubasa episode 32 will continue the final between Germany and Japan in the Junior Youth Tournament

Karl-Heinz Schneider during the match in the most recent episode (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 32 will be released next Sunday, May 12, at 5:30 pm JST, as per Crunchyroll. Here is a list of release dates and times for fans in different time zones:

Time zone Release time and date Pacific Daylight Time 4:30 am, Sunday, May 12 Eastern Daylight Time 1:30 am, Monday, May 13 British Summer Time 3:30 am, Sunday, May 12 Central European Summer Time 2:30 am, Monday, May 13 Indian Standard Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 12 Philippine Standard Time 6:30 pm, Sunday, May 12 Australia Central Standard Time 7:30 pm, Sunday, May 12

Fans in Japan interested in following Tsubasa and his friends in the Junior Youth arc can watch the series on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in the country.

For international viewers, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll, although a subscription is required for access.

Recap of the previous episode

The bulk of the episode was centered around how much Japan struggled against Germany, which is something that surprised even the protagonists. The episode also showed how they managed to overpower Deuter Muller. The aforementioned German goalkeeper has been a nightmare for the Japanese to face, which has added to their struggles in that regard.

It could be argued that the protagonists of the episode were Tsubasa and Hyuga, who even shared a twin shot in the match, which is a rarity for them as a duo. Furthermore, they were also quite important to push forward since they are Japan's best players and were the ones who managed to defeat Muller for the first time in the match, thus leading to their first goal.

Muller stands out as one of the best players of the match thus far, making several memorable saves during this episode alone. However, it took the entirety of Japan's might just to level the score, which is something that is worth highlighting in this episode.

What to expect from Captain Tsubasa episode 32?

Japan and Germany will continue their match next week (Image via Studio Kai).

There is a good chance that Captain Tsubasa episode 32 will continue to develop the match between Germany and Japan, especially considering how recent episodes have been building the former as a powerhouse. However, after the goal scored by Tsubasa, there is a very good chance that the next episode is going to show Germany's reaction.

