Captain Tsubasa episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Captain Tsubasa episode 7 is coming out next week, and the Japanese national youth team is up against Munich, with Tsubasa and Hinata helping the former team take the lead. However, considering that this is only the first half and the Japan team already knows that German clubs can be dangerous after Hamburg's display, things are about to get very interesting.

The most recent episode also showed a lot more of Wakashimazu and his pride as a goalkeeper, especially after coming back from an injury against Hamburg. He has made a vow to protect his area until the end, and that very commitment is going to be tested in this match. It's only the early stages of the season with Captain Tsubasa episode 7, but major character plots, such as Tsubasa's return from injury and Hyuga's desire to get stronger, are already shaping up.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Captain Tsubasa episode 7.

Captain Tsubasa episode 7 airs next week

Release date and countdown

Captain Tsubasa episode 7 will be out next week (Image via Studio Kai).

Captain Tsubasa episode 7 will be released next Sunday, November 12, at 5:30 pm JST. As most people following the series thus far should know, this has been the regular release schedule of every single episode so far this season. It's only bound to change if there are delays or production issues.

For the people who don't know when Captain Tsubasa episode 7 is coming out in their respective countries, here are some of the most prominent release dates in different time zones:

Central Standard Time: 5:30 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2:30 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Green Mean Time: 2:30 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Central European Time: 1:30 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 4 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5:30 am on Monday, November 13, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 8 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6:30 pm on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Brazil Time: 7:30 am on Sunday, November 12, 2023

Streaming details

The Japan national youth team (Image via Studio Kai).

The series is currently available on TV Tokyo, one of the most prominent anime platforms in Japan. For those living abroad, they can watch it on Crunchyroll, as that is the platform owning the streaming rights outside of Japan.

Previous episode recap

Expand Tweet

The previous episode was focused on Japan's friendly match with Munich, although it has only shown the first half thus far. There was a lot of focus on Tsubasa and Hinata, especially the former, as he was making his first start after his injury and managed to score a goal to boost his confidence. However, after the events against Hamburg, Japan is more cautious about their 2-0 lead.

There was a moment of spotlight for Wakashimazu, as he was also coming back from an injury, and his role as the starting goalkeeper is not certain. This was further emphasized by his desire to prove his worth as a keeper and protect his area at all costs.

What to expect from the next episode?

Expand Tweet

Captain Tsubasa episode 7 will probably continue to focus on the events of the Munich match and how this affects several of the players involved. Considering that this is a match, it's also going to show different in-game situations that are going to raise the stakes a little bit.

People can also expect a greater focus on characters such as Tsubasa and especially Wakashimazu.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.